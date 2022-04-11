GOSHEN — A two-day lane restriction along a section of College Avenue began Tuesday following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Direct Line Communications Inc. to implement a lane restriction on College Avenue near the intersection of Spring Brooke Drive for two days beginning Tuesday.
“Direct Line Communications Inc. is requesting permission to work within the westbound lane of College Avenue to repair a sinkhole located on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Spring Brooke Drive,” Sailor told the board. “The restriction will begin after the peak morning traffic and before the peak afternoon traffic.”
Sailor noted that current traffic control standards will be used during the lane restriction, including signs, cones and flaggers as required.
“The contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any one time,” he added of the plan.
The requested lane restriction was approved unanimously.
WASTE COLLECTION
Also Monday, board members approved a contract amendment with Borden Waste-Away Service Inc. for solid waste collection services for the city.
As approved, the amendment increases the city’s monthly compensation rates by 5.1% effective May 1, and extends the contract term three months through July 31.
With the change, the city will pay Borden $96.85 per ton of solid waste collected and transported to the Elkhart County landfill each month for residential solid waste collection, city buildings and facilities solid waste collection and recycling services, and public trash receptacles solid waste collection.
In addition, the city will pay Borden $199.69 per container of solid waste collected and transported to the county landfill each month for city projects or events solid waste collection.
The requested contract amendment was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Andrew LoPresti as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department effective Tuesday.
• Approved a $7,400 contract with Grever & Ward Inc. to provide cemetery planning service, including improvements, for Oakridge, West Goshen and Violett cemeteries.
• Authorized Goshen Police Department Division Chief Keith Miller to execute an external memorandum of understanding with Goshen College and YWCA of North-Central Indiana enabling the three entities to jointly apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. If successful, the grant would provide funding to assist in reducing sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on the Goshen College campus.
