GOSHEN — In the aftermath of Winter Storm Landon, the Goshen area continues to dig out, but it will still be cold outside.
Chris Roller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said that two snowfall reports, one in Goshen and the other four miles east/northeast of Dunlap, were both for 10 inches. He added that an overnight weather system late Friday into Saturday may drop a half-an-inch of additional snow at the very most.
"After that we're just on the drier side of things," Roller said Friday, adding that the next potential weather system to reach the area would not arrive until the end of next week.
Roller said that Saturday day and night will see a high temperature in the 20-22 degree range, but gusty winds, especially later in the day Saturday, may bring temps to below zero. Sunday and Monday will likely see highs in the upper 20s.
"(It will be) pretty cold," Roller added.
