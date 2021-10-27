ELKHART — A coalition of local health educators is calling on the community to help build a grassroots support network aimed at reducing tobacco use in Elkhart County.
That group, made up of representatives of the Elkhart County Health Department, Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County and Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, hosted a free virtual Community Conversation Wednesday evening on the topic of addressing the impact of tobacco marketing in Elkhart County.
Serving as the event’s featured speakers were Tara Morris, executive director of Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County, and Adrienne Thomas, project manager of Tobacco Control of Elkhart County.
In their presentation, titled “Mind Over Menthol: Stopping Big Tobacco!”, Morris and Thomas shared the results of several recently completed surveys examining the current tobacco retail landscape in Elkhart County.
To start, the two explained how the ways tobacco companies market their products have changed over time as increased advertising restrictions have forced them to move away from things such as cartoon character mascots, sports sponsorships and branded gear giveaways and instead focus their efforts on heavy point-of-sale marketing.
“Now, instead of billboards, sponsorships, and branded gear, tobacco companies spend most of their marketing dollars at the point-of-sale — in other words, in stores where tobacco is sold,” the two noted in their report. “Point-of-sale marketing includes things like price promotions or discounts on tobacco products, in-store tobacco product displays, product placement and retail advertising.”
POINT-OF-SALE SUCCESS
According to their report, in 2018 alone, tobacco companies nationwide spent $9.1 billion dollars on tobacco marketing, or over $1 million per hour. About 92% of those marketing dollars, or $8.4 billion, were spent on point-of-sale marketing.
In Indiana, tobacco companies are estimated to spend about $293 million dollars marketing their products each year, they explained.
Key to the point-of-sale marketing strategy, the two noted, are the following three data points:
• Point-of-sale marketing has been shown to increase the likelihood that youth will start using tobacco and progress to regular tobacco use. Additionally, the retail setting is a powerful way to reach young people, as about seven in 10 youth shop at convenience stores at least once per week.
• Point-of-sale marketing makes it more difficult for tobacco users to quit. Research has shown that tobacco users exposed to point-of-sale marketing may experience more tobacco cravings, are more likely to make impulse buys, and less likely to successfully quit.
• Point-of-sale marketing disproportionately targets communities with a high proportion of low-income or minority residents. Often, these groups are already disproportionately impacted by tobacco, so point-of-sale marketing contributes to disparities in tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases.
RETAILER DENSITY
Speaking to their recent survey of tobacco retailer density and proximity in Elkhart County, Morris and Thomas noted that as of May 2020 there were 213 tobacco retailers in the county, which equates to about one retailer per 1,000 county residents.
“In particular, we saw that nearly half of tobacco retailers in Elkhart County, or 47%, were located within 500 feet of another retailer,” their report noted. “Paying attention to this clustering of tobacco retailers is important, as smoking tends to be more prevalent among youth and adults in areas with higher retailer density.”
In addition to exploring the density of tobacco retailers in the county, Morris and Thomas also collected more than 140 standardized assessments of point-of-sale marketing in county tobacco retailers using what they called the Standardized Tobacco Assessment for Retail Settings, or STARS.
Per their survey results, nearly all retailers surveyed in Elkhart County sold cigarettes, and of those, all sold menthol cigarettes. Additionally, nearly nine in 10 county retailers sold small cigars or cigarillos — cheap cigars that are often popular among youth — and smokeless tobacco.
A majority of retailers also sold e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches, while a slightly smaller proportion of retailers sold premium large cigars.
“We also collected data on retail tobacco advertising placed outside of a store,” their report noted. “This type of advertising is important because people don’t even need to go into a tobacco retailer to be exposed to tobacco advertising. In Elkhart County, we saw that about three in five retailers surveyed, or 58%, displayed some form of exterior tobacco ad.”
TARGETING YOUTH
With their research, Morris and Thomas also assessed products and marketing tactics that specifically target youth.
“In particular, we assessed the availability of flavored tobacco products,” the two noted in their report. “These products are often cheap, and they are often available in brightly-colored packaging that may appeal to kids. We also know that the majority of youth who use tobacco use flavored products.”
According to their research, about half of Indiana middle school tobacco users and over six in 10 high school tobacco users reported using flavored products in 2016. Additionally, research has shown that most youth who have tried tobacco first tried a flavored product, and youth often indicate that flavors are a reason for using tobacco products.
“The vast majority of tobacco retailers in Elkhart County, 94%, sold any flavored tobacco products,” their report noted. “These data indicate that flavored products are widely available. We also know that flavored products appeal to youth, as over half of Hoosier youth who used tobacco in 2018 used flavored tobacco products.”
Speaking specifically to menthol cigarettes, Morris and Thomas noted that several communities are often disproportionately targeted by companies selling such products.
“In Indiana we have seen that youth use menthol cigarettes but also adults, specifically those that are African American or Black or members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the two noted. “Nearly 90% of all African American or Black adults that smoke are smoking menthol cigarettes.”
They also noted that some tobacco marketing tactics, such as the price and placement of tobacco products, particularly target youth.
“They often don’t have a lot of money to spend on tobacco products, so cheap products tend to appeal to them,” their report noted. “Tobacco products and tobacco ads may also be placed where they are highly visible to kids, such as at child’s eye-level or near candy, soda or toys.”
According to their research, about 8% of county retailers had tobacco ads placed within three feet of the floor, while about 22% had tobacco placed within 12 inches of kid-appealing products such as candy, soda, gum, ice cream or toys.
Additionally, the two noted that among retailers in Elkhart County, price promotions and discounts were most commonly offered for menthol cigarettes, followed by cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes.
“Tobacco companies spend more on price promotions than any other type of advertising, and it’s such an important part of their marketing because one of the best ways to reduce tobacco consumption is to raise the price of tobacco products,” they explained. “About 61% of tobacco retailers in Elkhart County offered promotions on any tobacco products.”
WAYS TO HELP
In concluding their presentation, Morris and Thomas provided viewers with some suggestions for how they can become involved in helping to curb tobacco use in the county.
“In Indiana there is preemption on regulating tobacco retail at the local level,” they explained. “That means that only the state general assembly can regulate the sale, distribution or display of tobacco products, and local governments cannot enact their own regulations on how tobacco is sold, distributed or displayed.”
However, that doesn’t mean that nothing can be done, they noted.
“The first step toward changing any policy is building grassroots awareness and support, and that is where we need your help,” they said in their report. “You can help raise awareness of point-of-sale tobacco marketing by sharing this information with others in our community, particularly people in your sphere of influence like your coworkers, peers, family, friends and others.
“You can also join our coalition if you want to be involved in a more organized way, and you can stay connected so we can help you stay up-to-date about local and statewide tobacco control issues,” they added. “This helps make sure you have an opportunity for your voice to be heard about a whole range of tobacco control issues.”
Lastly, the two encouraged county residents to partner with others in their community to help build healthier environments where they live, learn, work and play.
“This might be by partnering with a neighborhood association, local schools or parent groups, youth-serving organizations, the faith community and many others,” they explained. “Many voices are stronger than one, and building these partnerships helps build the grassroots support we need to protect our kids and families from tobacco and make our communities healthier.”
