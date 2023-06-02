GOSHEN — Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County has received a $13,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support young people in the Elkhart County community.
The funds will go toward college and career preparation and workforce development programs, and the goal is to provide resources to ensure teens graduate on schedule with a plan for the future.
“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people in our community,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County CEO Tami Hicks. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County is one of more than 450 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $15 million in Community Grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.
“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County began operations in 1956. The Clubs offer programming and service opportunities for children and teens to reach their full potential within the community. Each day, the Clubs provide powerful relationships with the youth they serve and open avenues of opportunity for young people across their community by offering safe places where young people can learn, grow and succeed.
To learn more, visit www.greatfutures.club.