GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County welcomes Rich Meyer, the founding director of Elkhart County Clubhouse, as the guest speaker at this Wednesday's Midwinter Lecture Series.
Ten years ago Elkhart County Clubhouse opened on Fifth Street in Goshen, but the Clubhouse's name doesn't tell much about what is happening inside. A Clubhouse is a support community for adults with mental illness. There are about 320 Clubhouses around the world.
The group will hear the history of the Clubhouse movement and how Clubhouses operate.
The name is changing to "Cora Dale House." Questions including, "Why is the name is being changed?" and "Who was Cora Dale?" will be answered. Meyer and a member will tell the group more about the Clubhouse and Cora Dale House.
The talk will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center. Masks must be worn.
A livestream of the session can be found at www.life-learn.org and click on “Join via Zoom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.