GOSHEN — One of the ways the Goshen Boys & Girls Club is working to help create well-rounded future citizens is by teaching children to regulate their emotions.
Since 2017, the club has boasted a sensory room, where adults can take students or an individual or a group to help walk them through emotional states and train kids at the club on how to regulate those emotions. The room has since been instituted at all Elkhart County clubs.
Last week, the Goshen club added another layer to the development of social-emotional wellness for its youth clients — a regulation station positioned in the lobby of the club building.
“A lot of it is that kids need a space to help them regulate their emotions and where it’s a little bit quieter and less stimulating than the game rooms,” said Natasha Lantz, director of Mental Health Services for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. “Our sensory room is fantastic but like most organizations, we’re short staffed and so there isn’t necessarily the availability of a person to take them down there.”
Lantz, formerly a social worker for the club, explained that her title at the club is newly established, and it is spawned from an increase in functions at the club that help to promote the well-being of the children they serve. The idea of the regulation station was spawned as she was considering a way to create a space that would be visible by adult leaders at the club that would still help kids to regulate their emotions on an individual level or with an adult without having to move them to the remote and sometimes vacant sensory rooms for one-on-one meetings.
“For example, we have a child that has utilized this area multiple days in a row since we’ve had it,” she explained. “He’s a kid that feeds off of stimulus, but then there’s times where it is just too loud for him so he’ll normally put on noise canceling headphones and he’ll sit out here, and he’ll read, and then he’ll go back into the environment.”
The regulation station, centered in the hub of the building, features floor and wall stickers with instructions on movement, fidget activities, coloring books, noise-canceling headphones, and several other simple, yet effective solutions to help children to regulate their own emotions to encourage a more positive daily atmosphere at the club whenever it’s needed. While the space requires adult supervision, unlike the sensory rooms, it doesn’t generally require adult interaction.
On an individual basis, children who request it or need regulation can be sent to the space to use the tools to help teach themselves to regulate.
“Part of our mission statement is to have our club members be productive, caring and responsible citizens and I think this is a really good way for us to support them in achieving that and to practice that in a space that is safe and fun,” said Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County Chief Operating Officer Launa Leftwich.
Programs such as Passport, and Keystone Club help kids to become active members of the community and create a meaningful difference at the club, the community, and even in the home.
“This is just one of the strategic ways that we intentionally support the child and help them be successful holistically, even as we offer art programs, leadership programs, the sensory room, the regulation station, which are small ways that we support that child becoming a successful productive citizen,” Leftwich added.
The regulation station is already a big hit.
“We have kids asking every day to use it,” Lantz said. “Boys & Girls Club is so much fun. There’s so many things that they can do here. There’s games, there’s homework, there’s art, there’s a lot going on. That’s a good thing because it also helps them to focus on something so they’re not getting in trouble in other ways and they’re focusing on their energy on positive programs, but it can sometimes be a lot for kids.”