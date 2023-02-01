GOSHEN — A Goshen teacher was honored as an Elite 100 teacher by IXL Learning Jan. 17.
Brenda Kauffman, a fifth-grade teacher at Clinton Christian School, was chosen from among the 900,000 teachers worldwide who use the program.
IXL selected awardees from the list, based on usage during the 2021-2022 academic year. This year’s Elite 100 reside in 30 U.S. states, Canada and China, and 71 educators are first-time Elite 100 honorees. The 100 are chosen for their creativity, and passion in motivating their students to succeed.
“Whatever lesson we’re doing in class, I match that up to a state standard that IXL provides and I have my students complete that standard in the IXL program so it reinforced what they’ve learned in class and shows them that they have learned that standard and prepares them for the state testing in the spring,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman is celebrating her sixth year as a teacher at Clinton, but has a history of 39 years in teaching having moved to the area from Ohio.
“(IXL) just gives them more support for learning the concept that I have taught them in class,” she said. “For example, if we’re doing division in math, they complete a series of math standards that follow what I have taught them and what they need to know. There’s different sets of questions or each standard.”
“It just reinforces and confirms that what I’m doing to encourage my students to learn is profitable for them and is supporting what they need to know to pass fifth grade and move on to sixth grade,” she continued.
At the beginning of the year, Kauffman administers IXL’s diagnostic test to gauge her students’ starting point. Then, every nine weeks, they take it again.
“I’ve been able to show them that their numbers have gone up,” she said. “I’ve had students who maybe started out in a third-grade level in completing the diagnostic test in math for example and they’re able to bring it up to fifth-grade, sixth-grade by the end of the year. I can show the kids the ways they’ve improved over the year and it encourages them to do better nd be diligent with their classwork and with doing the iXL standards themselves… It’s exciting for them to watch their numbers go up.”
A personalized learning platform, IXL is used by more than 14 million students worldwide. As a result of disrupted learning and fluctuations in academic achievement during the 2021-22 school year, districts increasingly began adopting IXL’s personalized learning platform to identify and close student knowledge gaps.
“Educators were entrusted with the difficult job of filling knowledge gaps, stabilizing test scores and cultivating students’ curiosity over the past year. Elite 100 teachers responded to these challenges by personalizing instruction to address the specific needs of each student and recover unfinished learning,” said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. “We look forward to helping even more schools tackle their most pressing challenges so that every student feels empowered to succeed and reach their full potential.”