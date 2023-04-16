GOSHEN — Clinton Christian School’s 38th Annual Auction and Spring Festival begins Friday, with online auctions beginning today, Monday.
There will be kids’ carnival activities, baked goods, vendors, and more. More than 300 items will be auctioned off between the live and online auctions.
Auction items are donated by local businesses, and classes help too by creating projects to be auctioned off.
Each elementary class is putting together a project. Fourth graders made a personalized popcorn bowl with movie tickets and snacks, while third grade made a firepit.
Michele Vigil is Clinton Christian School’s Co-Head Administrator.
“Most of our class projects are hand made,” she said. “Our sixth graders made this really decorative cross with different wooden blocks that they hand-carved their favorite Bible verses to. It’s a wide variety of things and we try to be personalized and unique.”
As for business-donated items, Vigil appreciates the fact that their auction features new unopened items such as vacation packages, smokers, electronics, and more.
“One of the best parts about Clinton’s is it really is kind of a community event,” she said. “Although we do have connections to local businesses, a lot of those businesses just love support schools and I love to see that in a community, where the community gets behind education.”
The school’s goal is $50,000 raised at the fundraiser, which helps to keep tuition costs low for students. It’s the only all-school fundraiser taking place yearly for the private school.
“The support translates literal dollars off of what people would have to pay in tuition to be able to attend here, and we’re so fortunate to be able to live in a community that does support education private, public, all of it,” she said. “We do this because we want to keep costs as low as possible for any family that wants to be part of the Clinton family…we want to make sure that tuition doesn’t keep people from going here.”
Vigil added that Clinton is committed to offering children the best education possible regardless of tuition, but it’s getting harder with inflation continuing.
“These kinds of events are what help us keep that increase at bay,” she said. “You want to be able to compensate all of your teachers for the work that they do and these types of events help supplement that so we can keep having the best staff and all the programs you want to offer and all the sports you want to offer and all of that.”
Vigil said there’s a real value of the fundraiser for the school, and the community that attends enjoys it.
“It’s so cool that people who aren’t even necessarily connected to the school come out to this event,” she said.
The online auction begins at 10 a.m. Monday. To register, visit https://event.auctria.com/6d0c8a6d-171e-49a3-b7fa-cefe2bb0c0b4.
The online event will end at 7 p.m. Friday, during the live event at the school. Most items will be sold at the online auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. and carnival rides begin at 6 p.m. in the Schrock Athletic Center on the CCS school campus, 61763 C.R. 35, Goshen.