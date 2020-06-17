MENDON [mdash] Oba M. Borkholder, 74, of rural Mendon, Michigan, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born near Nappanee, Indiana, on March 2, 1946, the son of Melvin and Amanda (Miller) Borkholder. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, a retired Bishop and proprietor of…