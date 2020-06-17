GOSHEN — Clinton Christian School held its 53rd annual commencement ceremony Sunday in honor of the Class of 2020 at Maple City Chapel.
According to school co-head administrator Michele Vigil, it was never a question of if, but rather when and how the graduation ceremony would be held.
“Since this entire shut down happened in March, our number one goal has been maintaining the highest level of excellence for our students and their families,” Vigil said. “Finishing well and celebrating the accomplishments of our seniors in as traditional a manner as possible was the final chapter of the 2020 school year.”
The ceremony, which the administration received permission to have from the Elkhart County Health Department, was limited to 250 people, and care was taken to follow guidelines respecting physical distancing requirements, Vigil explained. All pictures were taken outside and guests were asked to only gather within their family groups before entering the ceremony to sit 6-feet apart in the auditorium.
“Most elements of the traditional ceremony were able to take place, although we had to rethink the ‘how’ behind everything,”’ Vigil said.
Rethinking how things are done is almost second nature for the leadership team at CCS, Vigil explained.
“We are always looking for ways to fulfill our mission of being Distinctly Christian, Decidedly Excellent, and Deeply Connected. We will do whatever is necessary to educate the students entrusted to our care,” she said. “So when the shut down happened, within two days we were up and running with students able to log in to live instruction from their teachers, every single day from home.”
When looking back on this year, we wanted to be able to say that we did everything possible to help our kids succeed. We wanted to minimize gaps, complete standards, and finish to the best of our ability. All our students, but especially this senior class did just that. They demonstrated intelligence, strength and grit, and have finished this year with excellence. Celebrating with them was one of our greatest joys.”
