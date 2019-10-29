GOSHEN — With less than a week remaining until Tuesday’s municipal election, Goshen residents got a last-minute chance to quiz the city’s next potential clerk-treasurer during a special candidates forum Tuesday in the Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Welcome Center.
Sponsored by the Greencroft Residents Council, the forum offered both candidates seeking the Goshen clerk-treasurer seat a chance to share who they are and answer questions related to their candidacies in the lead-up to the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Among the candidates to speak were Republican incumbent Angie McKee, who has served as the city’s clerk-treasurer since January 2017 when she was appointed to the position after the prior clerk-treasurer left for a different position.
Running against McKee for the position is Democrat Adam Scharf, a local businessman and current Goshen City Council representative for District 5.
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a Q&A session moderated by Jim Kroemer, former publisher of The Goshen News, with assistance by GRC member Judy Wise.
THE QUESTIONS
During Tuesday’s discussion, the two clerk-treasurer candidates were asked to respond to two questions, the first of which read: In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing Goshen?
Responding first, Scharf said he felt the most important issue facing the city today is the ability to work well together, particularly when it comes to those within city government.
“I have a little quote on my Facebook page that a friend recently introduced me to that says ‘Politics is living together. Good politics is living together well’, and I encourage you to sit with that for a little while, as I did,” Scharf said. “I think there’s a lot to that in these times, and doing things well, rather than trying to tear things down, is, I think, maybe a challenge for us in Goshen, in our country right now, and that’s a challenge that I would be interested in putting to this job, just how to continue to build it up, how to continue to expand it.
“Regardless of how big you think government should be, what you think government should be doing, we can all agree that government should be working well for what it does,” Scharf added. “That’s a really kind of nuts and bolts thing that the clerk-treasurer and the clerk-treasurer’s job is about, so I think that my particular, sometimes odd, set of skill sets and proclivities can lend itself well to the variety of things that the clerk-treasurer’s role happens to offer.”
For her part, McKee noted that one of the biggest things facing the clerk-treasurer’s office in particular is ensuring that taxpayers are served in a timely manner, and in the best way possible.
“Most people don’t know we offer a free notary service to anybody in the city of Goshen, or anybody who would stop in. It’s just a matter of making ourselves accessible, and making sure that we’re doing stuff and being transparent to the public,” McKee said of the question. “There are certain things we can’t share but, for the most part, if there’s something that you want to know about our office, about our city finances, we can share that information with you, and we’re more than happy to share that information with you.”
McKee also made a point of encouraging those in the audience and their fellow city residents to take a more active role in city government, such as attending Goshen City Council meetings.
“You know, we just passed a $40 million-plus budget, and we had just a few people in the audience. So I would really encourage everybody to come to the city council meetings to be more active, because you don’t find out a lot of what we do, of what we’re spending money one, until after the fact,” McKee said. “You always have a voice, and we want to make sure that you know that you have that voice.”
The second question asked of the two candidates read as follows: What, if any, changes would you make in the clerk-treasurer’s office?
Responding first, McKee said that as the city’s current clerk-treasurer, she has already been involved in making a number of changes to the office, and has several more changes in mind should she be re-elected to the position in November.
“We’ve already started the process. We’ve changed financial institutions to better invest our money and make more interest on our money that we have at the banks,” McKee said. “Some of the stuff that we’re currently working on is we’re working with a new payroll company to streamline things and save the city some money, and we have also started the process of interviewing companies to start digitizing the city so that all of our records are permanently saved in a cloud versus being on paper, because eventually paper is going to be taking up too much room. So that’s where we’re at right now with some of the stuff that we’re looking at.”
Scharf in turn expressed support for the idea of digitization of the city’s records, noting that in the past he has offered up the idea that such digitization is an issue important for the city’s continued operations.
“I’m glad the digitization is going to happen ... and I would certainly do that,” Scharf said. “I have an information systems background to be able to really lay that project competently.”
In addition, Scharf said, if elected he would hire an in-house accountant, which he feels would save the city a significant amount of money in the long run.
“The clerk-treasurer is the head of the Department of Finance and, as you’ve heard, the city has a budget in the tens of millions of dollars, and we don’t have a staff accountant. We’re paying a lot of money to outside firms to do that for us, and I think we could get a lot better bang for our buck by hiring a full-time accountant to help us manage our very complex finances,” Scharf said. “I would also work a lot at notification, and that includes being respectful and inclusive of people. Right now, if you rent your home, 40 percent of the households in town don’t get included in public notices. Only property owners do. That to me is not right, and I would just take the initiative and include those people in our notices.”
