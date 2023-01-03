GOSHEN — Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre announced his candidacy for a full term of office Tuesday, citing his work experience and efforts over the past 18 months to increase the accountability for public funds, improve operations and provide greater access to city government.
“Goshen residents need a Clerk-Treasurer who will put their needs first by closely managing expenditures, increasing revenue through investments, promoting efficiency and providing access to public information,” Aguirre said in a provided news release. “Under my leadership, that’s what dedicated City employees have helped me to accomplish.”
Aguirre, a former Goshen College administrator and longtime community volunteer, said he will file his declaration of candidacy for the municipal primary election with the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office. The 2023 primary is scheduled for May 2 and the municipal general election is set for Nov. 7.
Aguirre was elected July 8, 2021, by Elkhart County Democratic Party precinct committee chairs from Goshen to replace Adam Scharf, who resigned as clerk-treasurer on June 18, 2021. Working with a seven-member staff, Aguirre said he has used his financial and public records knowledge, his expertise in management and marketing and his supervisory and relational skills to accomplish the following:
• Negotiated a new banking agreement which is providing excellent services, lower monthly fees and a higher interest rate than the city’s previous bank — net annualized earnings of about $1.3 million, which will pay for vital services for residents.
• Selected and worked with a company whose comprehensive review of city cellphone services is saving taxpayers $32,300 a year.
• The office is continuing to implement a new time and attendance system for the city payroll that will be more accurate, efficient and save money.
• Helped streamline the process of contractors getting electrical and mechanical licenses, which allows them to begin building projects more quickly.
• Helped coordinate the implementation of a popular sealed-bid auction for surplus vehicles and equipment, a process that engaged hundreds of city residents.
• Aided in the successful completion of audits by the State Board of Accounts and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
• Provided to the public more helpful and timely council and board of works agendas and minutes.
• Is in the process of consolidating most city records in a single building to ensure greater security and more efficient access rather than having records stored in multiple facilities.
• Has maintained a strong customer focus in an office that has had four clerk-treasurers in five years, two staff departures and two lengthy staff illnesses over the past 10 months.
Tuesday’s news release noted that Aguirre has managed budgets in the private and non-profit sectors and helped raise millions of dollars as a grant writer and fund raiser. He has 16 years of experience supervising employees in business and nonprofit settings.
“As a journalist for 26 years, he analyzed local and state budgets and expenditures. He has expertise in gathering information, investigating government operations and reporting on complex issues,” the release notes. “He has also led work teams, managed projects, developed and implemented strategic plans, written research reports and made many public presentations and speeches.”
Aguirre is a former member of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals and the Mayor’s Latino Advisory Committee, and from 2008 to 2013 served on the Goshen Community Relations Commission.
In the community, he is a board member of the Center for Healing & Hope, which provides medical care for people who are uninsured and support for immigrants. He is a member of Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship and serves on the Executive Board of Mennonite Church USA.
Aguirre was formerly the co-director of the Elkhart County Latino Pandemic Response Initiative, a collaboration of the Elkhart County Health Department and Goshen College, which helped reduce COVID-19 rates among Latinos.
Aguirre has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University Fresno. He worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers in California, Texas and Oregon. He is married to Judy Weaver, the coordinator of access services for Goshen College’s Academic Success Center, and they have two adult children.