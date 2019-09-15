For most people calcium intake is not an issue. There are copious amounts of calcium in dairy products, as well as things such as fish bones, bone broths, even almonds.
A well-rounded diet should make calcium deficiency a non-issue. However, for people living with food shortage, low food intake or a restrictive diet, getting enough calcium every day becomes a problem.
While calcium is vitally important for the strength of bone and teeth, it is also important for muscle contractions, nerve health, enzyme activity and cell formation.
One of the segments of the population who need calcium the most are those 60 and older. Lack of enough calcium can contribute to osteoporosis, and this older population are also more likely to have reduced food intake or food shortage, due to small appetites and/or poverty. Pregnant and nursing moms are also sometimes in need of a daily calcium boost.
An easy, inexpensive, and natural solution to the need for more calcium is your basic eggshell. You can make your own daily calcium powder supplement with what would otherwise just be kitchen waste.
Egg shells are composed of pure calcium carbonate, along with protein and minerals like magnesium, strontium, fluoride, and selenium, and the thicker the eggshell, the more nutrients it has. Half of a single shell makes about 1 tsp. of calcium supplement powder, which is the average daily calcium requirement for an adult. That means that the leftover shells from a single carton of a dozen eggs would produce enough for 24 days, all for no more than the cost of the eggs you were probably buying anyway.
If you decide to turn your egg refuse into your own natural calcium supplement, it is remarkably easy to do. Save the eggshells in the carton as you use the eggs, then boil them in water for about 10 minutes to ensure there’s no salmonella bacteria. There is no need to remove the inner egg membrane from the shell, as it will grind up with the rest, and add protein in the form of collagen, which can benefit your skin and joints.
The eggshells need to be completely dry before the next step, so if you don’t want to wait, you can spread them on a sheet pan and put them into a 200-degree oven for 10 minutes. When they’re dry, you need to grind them all up into a fine powder. You can do this either with a blender or grinder, or with an old-timey mortar and pestle. (I’d use the last one because it’s more fun to pretend you’re making a potion that way.) Make sure there are no pieces left larger than a grain of sand, and store in a cool, dry place in something like a mason jar with a tight lid.
You can process multiple dozens at once if you’re feeling extra productive that day, and you’ll be set for months. Try to buy eggs that are farm fresh and soy-free, as those will be the healthiest. Add 1 tsp. to food or drink once daily to meet your daily requirement, but always discuss your plans with your doctor before making changes to your diet.
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.