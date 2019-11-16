You’ve probably been conditioned to strive for that picture-perfect Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving, but it’s just not doable. No one’s Thanksgiving is ever perfect, inevitably there’s going to be an issue of some kind. Recipe mistakes, forgotten dishes, bad weather, relatives staring daggers at each other across your adorably festive tabletop, etc …
You’re going to have a much less stressful Thanksgiving if instead of aiming for perfect, you aim for good enough. To aid in this, here are a list of tips and busted myths to help you get the turkey on the table without losing your marbles.
Choosing your turkey is an important first step. There’s a lot of choices: heritage, organic, fresh or frozen. The weight you choose is determined by how many people you will be feeding. Generally, you want a pound and a half for each guest, plus a few pounds added to take the weight of the bones into account.
If you’re having a large crowd, try two smaller turkeys instead of one huge one. If you have a spouse who has decided this is the year they will grill or deep fry the bird, make sure you give them a firm “no” and continue with your planning.
If you’re doing an entire turkey, and it’s frozen, you’ll need to get it out of the freezer early enough that it has enough time to thaw completely. The general rule of thumb is to thaw the turkey in the fridge for 24 hours for every 5 pounds of turkey. That means if you have a frozen 15-pound turkey, you’re going to have to thaw that poor bird for three entire days. It’s also a good idea to clean out the fridge early in the week to make sure you’ll have enough turkey-thawing room. If you want to skip the whole thawing process, there are options. Instead of buying an entire turkey, you could opt to purchase a turkey breast and legs, which will thaw, and cook must faster than the entire bird would.
Another choice is to buy a fresh turkey that you don’t have to freeze and thaw at all. Try to buy it as close to your cooking day as possible. If you want to, you can even cook the turkey ahead of time. One person I know cooks it the day before, carves it and keeps the meat in the fridge overnight. The next morning, they simply add some turkey broth to the pan to keep it moist and warm it in the oven.
Use a brining recipe to make sure your turkey will come out moist and flavorful, without the need for basting. You want to have to open the oven as little as possible. Brines consist of water, salt, sugar and some variety of spices and aromatics. Do not truss your turkey. It’s more aesthetically pleasing, but it makes warm air circulation more difficult and your turkey will take longer to cook.
Do not cook stuffing inside your turkey. It can breed bacteria and make everything take longer.
If you layer your roasting vegetables in the pan under the turkey, the extra lift will help with air circulation, and the veggies will make the gravy more flavorful.
If the turkey is browning too fast, tent it with aluminum while it finishes roasting. If parts like the thighs or wings are browning faster than the rest of the bird, you can cover just those parts with aluminum foil.
Your turkey is finished when a meat thermometer inserted into the meatiest part of each thigh reaches 170 degrees. Tent with foil after removing and let it rest for 20 minutes to lock in moisture.
The final tip will likely be controversial among purists, but if you want to seriously cut down on your cooking time, then carve that thawed and brined bird up before cooking. You’ll be able to test each piece and take them out when they’re done, but before they dry out. Breast meat tends to cook fully and dry out before the thighs are done, and this would eliminate that problem as well as free up hours of oven time. Good luck!
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.