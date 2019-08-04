In the summer months, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to cooking anything and everything on the grill … This is obviously a slightly outdated (and misquoted for my own purposes) saying. People of any gender, and of almost any age can have an interest in grilling. But you must admit that there are some people who are a lot more hardcore about it. They want to grill as often as possible, they have very particular “rules” and “techniques” and they probably always smell slightly of cooked meats. Dogs love people like that.
Anyway, if you know one of these individuals (look for custom or hilarious aprons,) or even are one of these individuals, your jam is probably either meat, or your favorite protein substitute. That’s fine, but for people who really love to grill, it might be time to broaden their horizons. And if you can wedge something healthy in there to off-set the artery-clogging, all the better.
Grilling fruit is a recent trend and can lend some much-needed acid or sweetness to a protein or starch-heavy meal. But turning fruit into a full-fledged grilled side dish is something altogether different. It is possible to take a naturally sweet fruit, like watermelon, and turn it into a savory side-dish, which is unusual and akin to cooking magic. People will be wowed by your methods and try to get you to grill at all their cookouts. Demand top dollar.
Watermelon is an ideal choice for this venture, because it is a summer staple, it’s healthy and hydrating, it’s large and easy to parcel out, and it’s sturdy enough to hold up under fire (or over fire.) The following recipe is easy and delicious. It’s beautiful, it tips its hat to recent Thai influences in cooking trends and is sanctioned by the U.S. Watermelon Board (that exists.) And you know those people take their watermelon seriously.
SPICY GRILLED WATERMELON
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon lime zest
• 1/4 cup lime juice
• 1/4 cup honey
• 2 teaspoons garlic chili sauce
• pinch salt
• 1 watermelon, medium sized
• 1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro
Directions:
1. Preheat grill to high. In bowl, whisk together lime zest, juice, 3 T. of the honey, garlic chili sauce and salt.
2. Cut watermelon into 1-inch thick wedges. Lightly drizzle each side with remaining honey and place on grill. Grill until just browned and caramelized, about 2 minutes per side.
3. Place watermelon slices on a plate and drizzle with the spicy dressing. Makes 8-10 servings.
Now that we’ve covered some fruit, next week we’ll talk about some fun things to do with veggies on the grill!
Miranda Beverly works as a freelance writer and is editing a cookbook. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.