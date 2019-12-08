Chestnuts are a tasty and interesting edible nut. They fall from large deciduous trees inside prickly shells and must be removed from both that and its inedible brown shell. Most of the chestnuts consumed in the U.S. are imported from Italy. This is mainly due to a blight that nearly wiped out the American chestnut trees in the early 20th century. Since then there has been a concerted effort to protect and cultivate them. If you’d like to read more about it, check out the American Chestnut Foundation at www.acf.org.
Most of the resistance to blight has been introduced by cross breeding the American chestnut trees with other varieties, including species from Europe, Japan and China. Currently, China is the largest exporter of chestnuts in the world, followed by Europe and Japan.
Historically, chestnuts have been a diet staple of Japan, and are still very popular in both sweet and savory recipes. Currently the only part of the U.S. that produces significant amounts of chestnuts is California, and it is still a relatively small amount.
Nutrition-wise, chestnuts are great. They are low in calories, high in fiber and they are an excellent source of good fats and folates, which are the precursors to folic acid, also found in leafy greens. They are rich in vitamin C and minerals including zinc, calcium, magnesium and iron. They are also gluten-free and make a fantastic base for gluten-free recipes.
Their meatiness also makes them a fantastic base for vegan dishes that swap out real meat. When shopping for chestnuts, look for large, glossy chestnuts that feel heavy for their size.
Store fresh chestnuts like you would most vegetables, high relative humidity and cool temps in the fridge. While they can be eaten raw, boiled or roasted, always remember to peel them; the outer shell is not edible.
Chestnuts are prevalent this time of year in both story and song but finding people who roast chestnuts in real life is rare. It’s something that deserves to be revived for several reasons. It’s remarkably easy, they are great additions to holiday menus, they make healthy snacks, and they will make your home smell wonderful.
Below you’ll find some simple chestnut roasting instructions which may make even the biggest grinch in your life get into the holiday spirit.
When you buy chestnuts for roasting, you’ll want to do the roasting within two to three days when they’re still fresh. All you’ll need is a pot of water, a serrated knife, a cutting board and a sheet pan.
1 — Use the serrated knife to score the chestnut shell lengthwise on one side. This gives an exit for steam, so they do not explode in the oven. Be careful and hold them firmly while you cut, as chestnut shells are slippery. Make sure you’re cut goes all the way through the shell and inner skin.
2 — Place them all in a pot of cold water over medium heat, and when the water begins to boil, remove the nuts with a slotted spoon and place them on a sheet pan, cut side up.
3 — Place the pan on the middle rack of a very hot 425-degree oven. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes and then remove the pan; give it a quick shake. Set it somewhere safe, covered with a towel for about 10 minutes.
4 — After 10 minutes, start removing the chestnuts from their shells. They will have shrunk back and should be easy to take off, and it is much easier to remove them when they are still warm.
5 — If you have any that have the shell stuck to them, just throw those outside for the wildlife. Once peeled, they can be eaten right away, refrigerated for a day or two, or frozen. Enjoy!
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
