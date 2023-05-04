ELKHART — Clay Powell of Elkhart has been named the Director of Transportation for Concord Community Schools.
He will assume his new position Monday.
Powell joins Concord from Elkhart Community Schools where he currently works as a dispatcher for the transportation department. He holds a Commercial Driver's Licence (CDL) and has experience in driving school buses, vehicle maintenance, and transportation routing.
In addition to his work in transportation, Powell is also the lead pastor at Elkhart City Church, a position he has held since November of 2020. He was previously the lead pastor at Connexions Church in Elkhart. Powell holds a degree in evangelism from Cornerstone Master’s Commission in Springfield, Missouri.
He and his wife, Kristin, have three children: Jordan, Riley, and Cameron.