GOSHEN — Goshen artists are rallying together for a clay artists guild show over the weekend.
“It’s just one format that we use to invite people to see what we’re doing,” said founding member Jerry Lipp.
For treasurer Beth Brown, exhibiting her pieces was a vulnerability she wasn’t yet prepared to address.
“I’m too critical of my own pieces and it was very hard for me to start bringing pieces for people to come look at,” she said. “Now, I think part of my thing with shows and sales is sharing our art with others and seeing them get a little bit of joy, finding a piece that they connect with. That’s the joy of being able to share our art.”
Some clay artists begin their careers early on in life so they’re used to presenting their art.
Guild founding member Cindy Cooper began in junior high and eventually went on to teach ceramics herself, while Bruce Bishop didn’t hold ceramics in high esteem during his early years as an artist. A two-dimensional artist through the first part of college at Goshen College, Bishop took a course with professor Marvin Bartel, who is also a guild member.
“I just got hooked on seeing things come out of the clay,” he said, adding that he ended up going to graduate school for ceramics.
Lapp, too, began his sculpting career in college. Some of the clay artists at the guild began working in the medium much later in life.
“I spent my whole educational life avoiding every art class like the plague honestly,” Ben Grove said. “I’d take art appreciation or something like that, and go to a museum instead of actually doing something — and it was a mistake. It really was. In my working career, I was a machinist so I made three-dimensional things and this just hooked me.”
His kids bought him a class taught by Lapp at the guild that, in turn, led to days spent at the guild.
“I like making things you can use,” Grove said. “I’m not so artistic. It’s more function.”
Brown had always loved pottery and said she was always buying pottery, but only tried her hand at it after she was gifted a class by her husband.
“I struggled that first class, just with all the basics,” she admitted. “I wanted to take another class, just so I could say, ‘I can do this.’ It’s a continuous work, trying to stretch and learn new things.”
Artists have their own style, their own focus, and their own reasons for working in clay and as a beginner or professional artist, the guild accepts all.
“There’s room for everybody in this environment,” Cooper said.
Clay artists make all kinds of things, from tools to abstract art.
“There’s no pressure. It’s always the embracing of people to come exploration in clay,” Lapp said. “People come as students frequently and then if they like us they apply for membership. People really do want to get involved in the arts and try new things. Some people come once and try it once and they’re done and other people find that they take the classes over and over and over.”
The guild offers classes four times per year, with up to 12 students per class.
“One of our mission points is to be an outreach of art,” Lapp said. “We feel like that’s been a valuable and successful aspect of the guild that not only is this a place that we can work whenever we want to work but that we really want to reach out to the community and share this art form.”
The Goshen Clay Artists Guild began at the Maple City Market. In 2005, thanks to a building donation by David and Faye Pottinger, they moved to their permanent home, where they’ve continued to grow and thrive among the other guilds along Washington Street.
“It’s been a real godsend to many of us,” Cooper said. “I think the community in Goshen has really been essential in our success. The people of Goshen have really been there to support us through our shows and sales.”
Pieces will be available for purchase ranging from $20 to $2,000. Commissions from the event will go to the artist and to the guild to help keep it open.
The Goshen Clay Artist’s Guild Spring Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Goshen Clay Artist’s Guild, 212. W. Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.