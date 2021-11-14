BRISTOL — Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted visitors as they entered Bonneyville Mill Saturday.
The annual Holiday at the Mill brought out families to the historic mill and county park. A large Christmas tree bedecked in lights made the scene outside the mill festive.
County parks employees Donny Aleo and Robyn Buenger served as Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was the first year they played the couple for the parks, but it was not Aleo’s first time in the suit.
Aleo was an English teacher in Osaka, Japan from 2006-11 and played Santa during that time.
So when the parks needed a Santa, he broke out the suit.
“It seemed like a perfect time,” he said. “It’s been a blast.
As a first time Mrs. Claus, Buenger said, “It’s been fun.”
About 75% of the the kids have been “super happy” about visiting the Clauses and 25% “scared to death,” Aleo said, laughing.
Twelve-year-old Willa Sailor of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was in the “super happy” category. “It’s cool,” she said.
Felicia Nolt, Middlebury, brought her children to the event.
“It’s so neat to see the mill open and working,” she said.
Her dad, Terrance Waggoner, said he has eight grandchildren and five of them were with him Saturday.
“We’re finding things to do outside during this season,” he said. Each weekend they are finding an event and spending the time together as a family.
Children could make a craft on the second floor of the mill, and over at the one-room schoolhouse, visitors could enjoy cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.