Class in Confident Commuting set for Nov. 1 at The Electric Brew

GOSHEN — A short course on practical tips and techniques on bicycle commuting will take place at The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.
Topics to be covered in the class include what bicycle to ride, choosing the best route, how to carry gear, business attire, emergency clothes, hygiene, bicycle parking, riding after dark and riding in the rain, according to a news release.
Instructor for the class is John Yoder, a long-time bike commuter and League Certified Instructor with the League of American Bicyclists.
Cost for the class is $10 and registration is through the League of American Bicyclists website that can be reached through this QR code, or register by emailing johndyoder@outlook.com. Registration deadline is Oct. 29, with up to 10 participants.
“There are numerous benefits to bicycle commuting,” the release stated. “Cycling commuters save money on gas and auto repairs and arrive at work feeling refreshed. Bicycle commuting is also an excellent way to get the recommended amount of physical activity every day. As a fitter, healthier and more alert employee, you will give your employer the benefit of greater productivity, lower health costs and less absenteeism.”
To learn more, visit www.bikeleague.org.