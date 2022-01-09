Clark sworn in to county council

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.