Clark sworn in to county council

GOSHEN — For his first meeting as an Elkhart County Council member, Steven Clark got to vote on funding for two upcoming projects: the Elkhart County Courts consolidation project and the Foraker-Southwest wastewater project.
First, Clark was sworn in though, with his wife and two children at his side.
Clark was elected during a caucus of the Elkhart County Republican Party Thursday evening. He is replacing the late Tina Wenger, who served as council member at large since 2017 and was reelected in 2020. She had three more years left on her term before her death Dec.13.
NEW COURTHOUSE
The council approved an additional appropriation ordinance for bond/lease financing of the new courthouse.
County attorney Craig Buche explained that about a year and a half ago, the council approved a bond agreement for $35 million for Phase 1 to finance purchasing the land and to design and build the new courthouse. The 32 acres of land was purchased at 1905 Elkhart Road in Goshen.
He said for Phase 2, the county will sell bonds to pay for the approximately $105 million project ($94 million in construction and another $11 million for equipment, furniture and the like). Since the county has already provided $35 million, around $69 million remains.
To help save about $6 million in interest, the county council agreed to pledge the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Administration Building to the building corporation as security for the bond issue. They can pay on the bond for the courthouse because the sheriff's administration office is already paid for because it is a completed building. Otherwise, the county would need to wait and begin payments on the courthouse once it is finished, racking up interest in the meantime.
Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly, the financial advisers for the project, said this is a very common method of financing building projects that governmental bodies use.
The council authorized the sale of the real estate (the sheriff's office) at a price not to exceed $8.5 million. The council also approved the plan of finance report that Samuelson reported.
Samuelson walked the council through the sale of the bond issue, which is expected to garner about $50 million, plus premiums of $5.7 million. He added that the county is expected to contribute $20 million.
Samuelson told the council they may not end up contributing the full $20 million. There is about a $9 to $10 million contingency built into the report.
"Where that $20 million comes from is up to you all," Samuelson said.
FORAKER-SOUTHWEST
For the Foraker-Southwest wastewater project, the council approved $50,000 that will go toward the rate study to be done by Baker Tilly. They also approved $1.2 million for a survey design construction inspection by South Bend-based consultant Lochmueller Group Inc. This $1.25 million will come out of American Rescue Plan Fund.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor said there are 80 to 90 homes in those areas that need to be served by the project, which will create a wastewater solution to the illicit discharge into a stream that is currently taking place. So, subsequently there will need to be a meeting with residents.
He expects the preliminary results of the studies by Jan. 14.
Taylor told the council that Lochmueller has been looking at hooking up to Wakarusa's wastewater system.
The project is in the design process and it needs to be shovel ready by June 1, so the county can use a $1.8 million SWIFF grant, Taylor said. So it is "pedal to the metal" while everything is being decided.
HUMANE SOCIETY
Council members also approved a contract with the Humane Society of Elkhart County for $220,000 for animal control services.
They also approved interlocal agreements for towns and cities for animal control as well. The contracts include: Elkhart, $139,150; Goshen, $85,400; Middlebury, $5,940; Wakarusa, $6,600; Bristol, $4,400; and Nappanee, $11,535.
C.R. 36 BRIDGE
The council approved an additional appropriation of $300,000 for the design of a bridge on C.R. 36, west of C.R. 11. The bridge project is up to 80% federally funded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.