GOSHEN — Krystal Clark has been named the Wakarusa Branch Manager of Interra Credit Union.
Working with the branch staff, Clark will lead operational efforts for deep member relationships, community involvement and continued staff engagement, a news release stated. Clark has served at Interra for six years, working most recently as a Senior Member Advisor.
“I am excited to work alongside the team at Wakarusa,” Clark said in the release. “My personal management focus recognizes that each member is unique. Together with the Wakarusa team, we’ll continue to put our members first so that we remain their trusted financial resource.”
Originally from Dallas, Texas, Clark has previous management experience while working in the service industry. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Texas A&M University-Commerce in Social Studies and Secondary Education, respectively. She currently resides in Wakarusa, with her husband and three children.
Headquartered in Goshen, Interra was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.7 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 315 full and part-time employees serving nearly 92,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties.
