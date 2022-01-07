Clark chosen for Elkhart County Council

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Republican Party has chosen a successor for a county council member who died late last year.
Steven Clark was chosen in a Friday evening caucus to fill the empty council seat, replacing Ernestina “Tina” M. Wenger. He will be sworn into the position today, Saturday, at the council meeting.
Speaking by telephone Friday, Clark, 35, described the experience of winning the seat as “surreal.”
“I’m honored,” Clark said. “I’m grateful. I’m not someone who grew up in wealth and privilege, so for someone like me to be in this position is a real honor.”
Wenger died Dec. 13 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She had served on the council for five years. Her term was set to end Dec. 31, 2024, and Clark will serve out the remainder of it.
Born in Doniphan, Missouri, Clark is a U.S. Army veteran, who in addition to being a graduate of the army’s Ranger School, he also served in Iraq. He completed his undergraduate degree from Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, and later his law degree from Indiana University in Bloomington. A former Elkhart County prosecutor, who prosecuted organized crime and felony drug cases, Clark is currently general manager for R. Yoder Construction. He and his wife Kristina have a son, Caleb, 6, and a daughter, Brooklyn, 4.
One issue Clark would like to see addressed by the council is federal relief funding for COVID-19. Specifically, he doesn’t not want the county to accept funding with strings, or potential future strings, attached.
“I wouldn’t want to accept money that has federal mandates that take power from the local government,” he said.
ECRP Chairman Dan Holtz said that Clark got a clear majority after one ballot, with the remaining candidates splitting the vote.
“I think he will do a good job for the citizens and will be a credit to Wenger,” Holtz said by telephone Friday.
