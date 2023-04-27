In Wednesday’s paper the information under the photo rearding the National Day of Prayer should read ”…Task Force 2023” in the first line. In the second line it should be Julie Bachman, not Nachman. In the sixth line the rain location should be Goshen First Brethren Church, 215 W. Clinton St., not First United Methodist Church on Fifth St. 

