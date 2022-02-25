Due to an editing error, a story on page A5 titled “Warrant served on drug dealer’s home” in Friday’s edition of The Goshen News had the headline incorrect. The story should have said “Warrant served on suspected drug dealer’s home.” The online version of this story has been corrected. The News regrets the error.

