Due to an editing error, a story on page A5 titled “Warrant served on drug dealer’s home” in Friday’s edition of The Goshen News had the headline incorrect. The story should have said “Warrant served on suspected drug dealer’s home.” The online version of this story has been corrected. The News regrets the error.
Clarification
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Susie O. Miller, 70, Shipshewana, died Thursday, February 24. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, at River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury. Funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, also at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 2022 sectional brackets revealed
- Delayed River Avenue home demolition moves forward
- POLICE NEWS: Feb. 23, 2022
- Keystone RV units destroyed by fire
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fairfield loses semistate heartbreaker to Frankton
- Syracuse icon continues under new ownership
- Baugo teacher fired following Friday incident
- Suspect in Monday stabbing incident identified
- POLICE NEWS: Multiple hit-and-runs reported
- POLICE NEWS: Search warrant served on suspected drug dealer's home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.