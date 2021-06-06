NAPPANEE — All we know is not all there is when it comes to our nation’s evolution.
Images frozen in time, captured long ago, are now faded on yellowed and tattered photographs. Words, events, and anecdotes have been etched into the pages of history books. Stories have been told and retold across many generations.
And as well, there are those who have committed to becoming storytellers of living history, namely the American Civil War. There is an event coming to Nappanee that will offer guests glimpses of that long ago chapter in time.
“Days of the Blue and the Gray,” a panoramic and interactive interpretation of the Civil War-era, will be held on the land directly north from The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., over the weekend of June 11, 12, and 13. Members representing several Civil War re-enactment groups from across the country will be on hand to replicate battles, showcase vintage military apparel, and engage in warfare exchanges portraying Union and Confederate soldiers.
The host company for this showcase will be the 7th Indiana Light Artillery, with assistance provided by the 21st Indiana Light Artillery, Nappanee Power from the Past and The Barns at Nappanee.
The Union and Confederate representations will cover more than 60 acres with encampments. There will be cannon fire at specific intervals, and various food and artistic vendors and demonstrations will be situated throughout the site.
Admission for “Days of the Blue and the Gray” will be priced at $5 for those aged 12 through 64, and free of charge for all other age groups.
Those who want to volunteer should contact Vern Zentz at (574) 214-7656. The 7th Indiana Light Artillery is also extending an invitation to those who would like to become a part of the organization as well. The group has a Facebook page for further details, and those who would like more information may call Denny Mishler at (574) 221-9163.
