ELKHART — In honor of its 50th year anniversary, the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host its seventh annual citywide Easter egg hunt Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ben Barnes Park, 1318 S. Sixth St.
“We are excited,” said Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, in a news release. “This is a very exciting time for our chapter as we celebrate 50 years of doing service in Elkhart County, and making sure the youth are involved is very important to us.”
With the help and donations from the community, the chapter has collected more than 10,000 pieces of candy that will be placed inside more than 6,000 individual eggs that will be placed all around the park.
“Thanks to donations from Coleman Solutions, inside 50 of the different colored eggs will be a ticket that will be turned in to collect an Easter basket full of goodies,” the release added.
Each child will also receive their on personal bag full with more than 75 pieces of candy following the hunt. For more information, contact Robert Taylor at Elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com or at 574-226-4328.
GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH
The public is invited to Grace Community Church not only for its three Easter services at 8:45, 10:15 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday but also for its annual community-wide Easter Egg Hunt + Candy Drop. There will be more than 30,000 eggs for younger children. The candy drop is for junior and senior high students.
The church will be giving away bikes and gift cards.
There will be several fields divided by age, including a field for those with special needs.
Prize eggs will win gift cards.
Boxed candy and cash will be dropped from a ladder truck for teens.
Ticket tables for drawings will open at 12:30 p.m. The Easter egg hunt will happen at approximately 1:15 p.m. or whenever the last church service has finished.
BEULAH MISSIONARY CHURCH
Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees can hunt for eggs inside the building. Children can also put together their own egg kit and stay for an interactive story, prizes and lunch.
NEW PARIS ELEMENTARY
An Easter egg hunt for New Paris Elementary and Benton Elementary kids up to sixth grade will take place at New Paris Elementary School, 18665 C.R. 46, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Easter egg baskets and bicycles will be given away. The event is sponsored by the New Paris Lions Club, according to a news release.
SHEPHERD BY THE LAKES LUTHERAN CHURCH
An Easter bag/candy giveaway will take place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shepherd by the Lakes Lutheran Church, 7449 E. 1000 North, Syracuse. For children up to age 10, drive into church lot and the bag will be delivered.
STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Stations of the Cross will be held at Pathways Retreat, 309 1/2 Hackett Road, Goshen, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday.
According to information from Pathways Retreat, the classic version of this popular prayer walk consists of a series of 14 meditations on Jesus’ final hours. A person or group “makes the stations” by walking to each sequential station for prayer and meditation about the event that the station symbolizes.
Its mosaic tile stations, created by local artist John Nafziger and Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, were first displayed in 2007 along the wooded trail at Pathways. This walk through the woods to contemplate Jesus’ journey to the cross appeals to all ages — children, youth, and adults. Each station includes Scripture and written reflections to guide people. A golf cart will be available.
LIVING LAST SUPPER
Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, 15510 C.R. 22, Middlebury, will host a Living Last Supper from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public.
A description from the church reads, “Around the year 1495 Leonardo da Vinci was commissioned to paint the walls at Santa Maria del Grazie in Milan, Italy. There he painted one of the most famous works of art of all time — ‘The Last Supper.’ It is said to depict the moment immediately following Christ’s dramatic announcement to his disciples ... ‘one of you will betray Me ...’
“Some have said that pictures can speak a thousand words. If that is the case, what might we hear if we choose to listen?
“Encounter the 12 men that were chosen to walk with Jesus. In this live dramatic portrayal of the Last Supper, you will hear from each of them, discover their experiences, relive the betrayal of one, and unearth the truths they learned. Their testimonies date back centuries, but serve as timeless lessons for today.”
This drama is suitable for all ages. Light refreshments will be served after.
Those who are planning on attending should reserve a seat by calling 574-584-6744.
