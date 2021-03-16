GOSHEN — The city of Goshen is working with “a source” to address the release of micro-plastics into a local creek recently.
The source wasn’t named while the situation was discussed as part of a larger presentation on plastics in local waterways during the Goshen City Council’s meeting Tuesday. Jason Kauffman and Mattie Lehman of the city stormwater department led the discussion in an effort to raise public awareness.
Kauffman said plastics and micro-plastics — such as tiny beads and grinds at about sizes of grains or powders — are entering rivers and creeks through a variety of sources. They include litter scattered on river banks, trash swept into storm drains, which flow into waterways, microfibers off certain clothes while they’re laundered, and from manufacturing runoff.
The department took particular note of the issue when staff went to Kauffman Park to clear trash that had collected at a treefall into what was apparently Rock Run Creek last October, according to Kauffman. Among the bottles and food containers, as well as a swimming pool, Kauffman said they found also found a mat of micro-beads sticking to organic material in the waterway.
Toward the end of the presentation, Councilman Matt Schrock asked Kauffman if the source of the microbeads had been notified of the issue.
“We know where a majority of that material came from, and are working with them currently to find the solutions that are necessary. They have been made aware are working with the city to fix the problem,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman also said the micro-plastics discovery was a surprise to the stormwater department staff.
“This issue with the beads and the plastic grind is not something that we see routinely. It’s something that caught us by surprise in October of last year. It’s something that’s out there, but it hasn’t been noticeable to us,” Kauffman said in response to a question by Councilman Brett Weddell.
The situation in the creek is part of a larger, global situation, Kauffman explained, where plastics are being found in numerous environments, from oceans to mountains. The plastics can degrade into smaller and smaller pieces, but last hundreds of years, and can impact the food chain.
“It’s pervasive. It’s found in many different places. It has an impact upon our health and upon the health of wildlife,” Kauffman said.
In addition to litter and runoff, Kauffman said clothes with nylon, polyester, spandex or fleece release microfibers when washed in machines. The city’s wastewater treatment plant can’t capture those fibers, so they can end up in water ways.
“Just the agitation of the washing machine on the clothes breaks microfibers off and can release each time you wash your clothing,” Kauffman said.
To help reduce the amount of plastics in waterways, Kauffman pointed to potential solutions such as using inlet screens, certain mats or baskets on storm drain openings to catch materials before they get washed down; residents could reduce the amount of plastic items, like bags, they use; and clothes with microfibers could be washed in so-called “guppy bags.” The city also has stormwater treatment units, like large tanks, to catch plastic trash that enter storm drains.
Kauffman said department staff have also spoken to Mayor Jeremy Stutsman about some of the larger solutions. They’ve mostly been discussions to consider options, and there haven’t been conversations about potential timeframes yet, he said.
