GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has high hopes for the region of Waterford that’s not seen much development.
The ordinance of the Goshen City Council, which would amend two sections of real estate near Waterford Commons from industrial and agricultural to residential, went under fire during Monday night’s council meeting.
The plan commission met Sept. 20 and forwarded the rezoning with a unanimous favorable recommendation to the city council.
During a recent plan commission meeting, Planning and Zoning Administrator Rhonda Yoder explained, residents did attend and express concerns regarding the potential for increased traffic density in the area, which is part of a tax increment financing district.
Goshen city Mayor Jeremy Stutsman told the council and those in attendance that the area had been residential prior to the rezoning to M-1, but it hadn’t seen the results they were hoping for. Already within city limits, any proposed construction in the area would require annexation for city services.
Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell went on to explain that recent changes at the state level have made it possible for TIF districts to become residential areas. Redevelopment staff and American Structurepoint met earlier in the year to administer a study to confirm the housing crisis in Goshen. The results indicated that the city will need an additional 4,000 dwelling units by 2030 and broke down the types of housing that could be needed.
Talks with Hoogenboom Nafziger indicated a conceptual plan for what might go in the place. Hutsell presented the plan to the council Monday night. The plan depicts 170 acres, with 80 used in the first phase. Within the first phase, Hutsell explained, 900 housing units could fit in the space in the form of a three-story apartment complex.
“That would be worst case if you’re concerned about density, but it just shows that you can adequately fit that type of housing in a way that makes it all tie together,” Hutsell said.
Another portion of the project consideration was, of course, from the TIF perspective, which Hutsell said would be a 20-year repayment.
“This type of development could sustain itself in line with what we’ve previously agreed,” Hutsell said. “It could be an incentive that we could use to bring developers into Goshen. Right now, it is really expensive and it makes it very difficult for it to be a profitable venture.”
The project could also include amenities, mixed-use dwellings and spaces, walkability, trails, and what CEO of Blue Diamond Communities Tonya Detweiler called a “lifestyle community.”
Detweiler told the council her company is excited to start the project as early as Tuesday morning.
“I think we had a real opportunity on the south end with something this size to make the south end come alive in a way that it is not right now,” Detweiler said.
Hutsell also explained that the proposed housing would be some of the only in the district where kids could walk to school — at Prairie View Elementary School — without ever stepping onto the main road.
“We want to make sure this works for everybody,” Stutsman iterated.
The project would impact C.R. 40, but Stutsman said there have been talks with the county about how to make it work without annexation.
“Dealing with traffic created from a project for residential is going to be a lot easier to deal with than having this filled up with factories because of those how those cars are released from the different types of developments,” Stutsman added. “Residential is going to be more friendly to the traffic on that side of town.”
The public were not as supportive of the idea.
Scott Alwine, a nearby homeowner, told the council that while he supports the rezoning, his concern centered around residents of already existing homes.
“When the city talks about the need for housing, I think that you’re considering people who do not live in this area now,” he said. “The traffic is terrible. It’s a normal case for me to be awakened at 3:45 a.m. by traffic going to work. … This will not improve that. It may make it worse marginally. I’ve heard comments about improvements to the roads.
“From my perspective, from the perspective of current residents, that probably means that we lose some of our yard and the traffic actually moves closer to our homes because I anticipate intersections getting bigger, roads becoming wider, that sort of thing.”
He told the council that he also addressed the same concerns during the plan commission meeting in September.
“The majority of the buildings proposed are three stories,” he continued. “In my opinion, a three-story building doesn’t fit in this area. We have one chance to do this. It’s going to be in place forever after. I would like to see it done well and in a way that is a positive for the area.”
He added that he would also like to continue to be able to see the sunset from his home, and a three-story building would prevent that.
Richard Becola, another neighbor, told the council that he and his neighbors at the Villas at Waterford 2 are in agreement with Alwine.
“It would personally affect everybody living there in multiple platitudes,” DeCola said. “Right now in certain parts of the day, traffic is transient at times because of the factories across the street, but when it impacts us it impacts us and I cannot make a left hand turn out of Regent onto 27 without possibly getting hit. The school lets in and out on Regent so you have to go into the traffic, and now we’re going to increase the density of the school, which would mean more people coming.”
Regarding safety, he added that with an increase of possibly thousands of new residents to the area, ambulance, fire and police would be overrun.
“I don’t want to see our services stretched thin with something,” he said. “I would like to see the infrastructure for the roads and I know there ‘plans, plans, plans,’ and plans are great, but when it all comes down to it, at the end of the day, I would like to have this infrastructure in place and something be done for the people that live here now. We would like to have it in place so that when it’s built, things are better than what they are now.”
Stustman informed DeCola that three firefighters were offered positions during Monday’s board of works meeting and that they have been working with the redevelopment commission to determine the need for a fourth fire station within the city.
“The plan is to put a fourth one down near the airport,” he said. “I believe we’re going to be sending out an RFP to actually have that building designed so we can get costs in place, too.”
DeCola stately plainly that he and his neighbors simply don’t want a large multi-family dwelling in their backyard.
“There’s a lot of concerns out there and I think if it’s done right it could be done well, but I think it’s a good step and a good token for the developer to be speaking with the neighbors and a lot of our neighbors are elderly so they cannot be here right now,” he said.
Another resident, Keith Hochstetler, also told residents that three-story buildings are also not safe due to risks of tornadoes and expressed hopes of a shelter-in-place if such a dwelling were built. He said College Greens-style housing would be preferred.
Councilman Matt Schrock expressed his ideas on urban sprawling to the council.
“There are consequences of high and low-density urban sprawling that need to be considered before this going through and after for the future,” he said.
He added that sprawling overburdens services and increases car density, something Goshen is actively working to curb.
“Unless we figure out how to get all of this connected to the city, we’re going to have more cars going north and south,” Schrock said. “As we move forward with this, the residents, the farmers, the business owners, they all need to be involved in this from the start all the way to the finish.”
Goshen resident Glen Null said he’s in favor of the rezoning because it will help to decrease taxes in the future with more residents paying in.
“To me, it widens the tax base out so that we all pay less,” he said, adding that he’d prefer it not be three-story housing, but that traffic is already a problem that the city needs to resolve anyway.
Director of Public Works and the head of the Engineering Department Dustin Sailor told the council that his department performed a traffic study in the area that identified 3 to 3:30 a.m. as peak hours for the area during a standard 12-hour traffic study. An additional traffic study encompassing 18 hours is now being done.
Despite public concern, the council voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning change.
“The Structurepoint plan we have in front of us was just a random thing they put together to show what’s possible,” Stutsman added. “It doesn’t mean that’s what Tonya’s doing. … They have to figure out what fits there and how they want to move forward. There’s a lot of discussions to happen and I think this is the first time at this point at least since I’ve been involved that I’ve had a developer upfront say, ‘I want to talk to everybody before we go to that next step.’”
The public comment portion at the beginning of the council meeting also included a variety of topics:
• A proposed road diet and cycle track on Lincoln Avenue was voted against by the traffic board recently. Goshen resident Kyle Richardson attended the meeting to express his thoughts regarding the matter.
“This is a project that would have had tremendous safety and fiscal benefits for the community,” he told the council.
Richardson went on to explain that a traffic study performed from 2017 to 2019 indicated 180 collisions, with 42 injuries, and 22 injuries classified as incapacitating on the one-mile stretch of road in question.
“A road diet can significantly improve safety by reducing the number of conflict points at intersections, prevent reckless behavior like weaving through traffic, and reduce speeding,” Richardson said.
He added that the road diet would provide the city with economic benefits by opening the area up to increased cycling traffic through the Pumpkinvine. He told the council he was upset that they had voted against the project.
“The road diet would also make it easier to cross Lincoln, increasing pedestrian traffic to businesses north of the road,” Richardson said.
Following his comments, councilman Brett Weddell told him that the council never voted against the project and advised that it was tabled, because the traffic board voted against it. Weddell added that he had heard many community members speak against it before it was tabled.
• Ron Byler attended the city council meeting to thank them for their support of the Indigenous People’s Day celebration put on by the Community Relations Commission Oct. 11 at the Goshen Theater.
“When we demonstrate our ability to welcome and celebrate all of our citizens and people-groups, we become a stronger and a more vibrant community,” Byler said.
He offered special thanks to councilwoman Megan Eichorn for representing the city council at the event and the Community Relations Commission and its coordinator AJ Delgadillo for sponsoring the event.
• Goshen resident Lori Arnold, who returned from her trips throughout the states, told the council that she wanted to compliment the city’s beauty, having received compliments from friends she’s traveling with.
“I was proud to have people come through my city,” Arnold said. “I just wanted to give a compliment to our city. It’s beautiful and we should be proud because it’s a very gorgeous city and everybody was really very friendly to them.”