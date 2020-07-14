GOSHEN — Plans for how best to redevelop the former Elkhart County Jail property in downtown Goshen could soon be forthcoming following action Tuesday by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
During the meeting, commission members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals seeking ideas for the creation of a Downtown River District Revitalization Plan.
“This is the area west of Third Street, north of Lincoln Avenue, south of Pike Street and east of the river. So, it encompasses approximately four blocks,” Hutsell said of the property in question. “At this point in time, there are three vacant lots within this area that are primed for redevelopment, the most significant being the former Elkhart County Jail property. In addition to that, there’s vacant land on West Lincoln, just before you get to the river, and then also the former dry-cleaner west of Pleasant on Pike Street.”
According to Hutsell, the idea behind the request for proposals is to eventually hire someone to help give the city an overall vision for the four-block area’s future development by helping to identify catalytic projects, explore what the city’s market can support, etc.
“We’ve also shared this with Elkhart County,” Hutsell said, referencing the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners, who also have a major stake in the plan given the county owns much of the land in the four-block area, including the former jail site. “They support this, and are a partner in this, and plan to participate in the steering of this project.”
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, it was actually the old jail’s recent demolition that served as the primary motivator for pursuing the new Downtown River District Revitalization Plan.
“The jail site is somewhat of a catalyst for this discussion happening now, because it’s down, and I think people are seeing that there are other possibilities for this area,” Brinson said. “But the county has not committed to do anything, and it’s their decision ultimately how to dispose of that property, what the future of that property is. But this is a good way to show what some of the options are they might consider.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the plan Tuesday.
“I think that the county taking the huge step of getting the jail torn down and that property cleaned up has been enormous for us to be able to move forward with this type of design and discussion,” Stutsman said. “As far as being able to step up as a city to get an RFP out there, we worked with the county to get that developed, and I think that this would be a good role that we could play to help bring in some ideas and help decide how this whole thing is going to end up looking.”
For his part, commission member Tom Stump, who also holds a seat on the Elkhart County Council, noted that he felt the city was moving too quickly with seeking the RFP, and that he felt the county should first have an idea for what it wants to see happen with the site before any additional plans are pursued for the area.
“What I’m concerned with, I guess, primarily, is that the county needs to come up with an idea for what they’re thinking for this,” Stump said of the property. “I don’t know that it’s a good idea for the city to come up with a plan first until the county actually has some idea of what they’re going to do with that property. And then once we have a study, then we feel we’re bound to it. At least that’s the way it’s felt in the last several studies that we’ve commissioned. So, I’m not in a big hurry to do this, and particularly since we don’t own any of that property down there that I can think of.”
In response, Brinson explained that even if a plan is generated by the city, it in no way locks the county into having to abide by those plans. Additionally, he noted the city’s plan could very well provide the county with some good ideas for the property that may not otherwise have been considered, making it a win-win for all involved.
“As we go through the planning process, typically you look at different scenarios, and to me it makes sense, if the county has interest in parking, or office space, or some future use, that those ideas then could be incorporated into those scenarios,” Brinson said. “So, we’re not ignoring the county here. They would be part of the planning process.”
Commission member Brett Weddell, who also holds a seat on the Goshen City Council, agreed.
“That property is smack dab in the middle of downtown Goshen. And I know it’s not our property, but if we could give them some guidance on what we’d like to see, that doesn’t mean it’ll happen, but if we sit back and we don’t provide them with some insight on what we might like to see there, then we may not have any say,” Weddell said. “At the end of the day, it’s their property, and they can do what they want with it. But we can provide them some ideas of what we’d like to see, because it’s downtown Goshen, and it’s a big spot. I kind of like the idea of at least providing some insight from our perspective.”
In the end, a majority of the commission’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the issuance of the request for proposals was approved in a vote of 4-1 in favor, with Stump providing the lone “No” vote.
With the request approved, Hutsell noted that her intention is to have the RFP issued this week, with submissions due back to the city in August, after which a contract for the plan will be awarded likely sometime in September.
