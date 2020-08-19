GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Relations Commission could soon have a new director.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members gave their tentative nod of approval to a proposal by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to begin the search for a part-time director to help guide the CRC moving forward.
Created in 2004, the Goshen CRC is a group of volunteer residents appointed by the mayor and council with the goal of fostering a climate of positive community relationships and non-discrimination in which all Goshen residents enjoy equal opportunity for education, employment, access to public conveniences, accommodations and real property.
As part of their mission, the CRC’s members study and recommend to the council programs and policies aimed at enhancing communications and understanding among all residents of the community, while also developing and maintaining programs that build positive relations among the community and enhance problem-solving skills among residents throughout the community.
FUNDING AVAILABLE
According to Stutsman, the city budgets roughly $42,000 for the CRC each year, with anywhere from $18,000 to $25,000 of that total typically going toward the hiring of subcontractors to help assist the commission with its mission.
“So, in next year’s budget, I’m going to be proposing a part-time city position that will be the director of the CRC,” Stutsman told the council. “This person will help do all the business of the board, with all the work in between the subcommittees, in between organizing events, all that type of thing. And if ever needed, they’ll be involved with reaching out to neighbors when they’re having disagreements over whatever it is.”
And by going the part-time route, Stutsman said he feels that he can add the new position without having to increase the department’s budget.
“If we just stop contracting out, we have enough money to hire the city employee,” Stutsman said. “This year with the CRC, they’ve spent very little of their money, because most of what they were planning has been canceled due to COVID-19. So, there’s a good $35,000 to $37,000 left in their budget.”
Given that fact, Stutsman questioned whether the council would be receptive to his hiring of the new position yet this year, rather than waiting until 2021.
“We have the money. It wouldn’t take an additional appropriation. It wouldn’t even use up all the money that’s left in their budget for this year. But it would allow us to get moving on it, and get to work for the group and get the structure going,” Stutsman said of the request. “So, I’m just kind of curious, if we were to go through the process of changing our salary ordinance again this year, could we add this part-time position? Would the council be open to that discussion?”
NO ADVISOR HIRED
Following his request, council member Doug Nisley questioned Stutsman about what became of the CRC’s plan earlier this year to hire a consultant to serve as an advisor to the commission.
In response, Stutsman noted that while the commission had issued a request for proposals for the advisor position back in February, the arrival of COVID-19 essentially left that search dead in the water.
“We were just starting to review through those responses, and COVID-19 started shutting things down,” Stutsman said. “We never actually hired or signed any agreements with anybody, so that position was never implemented this year. So, all that money is still sitting there.”
Stutsman also noted that while the CRC has in the past contracted with a consultant to serve as a type of guide or mediator for the group, the CRC is currently operating without such a position and has been for some time.
“And we would not look to create that contractor position next year. It would just be the city employee that’s doing it,” Stutsman said. “So, this new person would be able to give a lot more emphasis, and be able to work better with the board, and keep the subcommittees moving and everything that we’re trying to do.”
FULL-TIME AN OPTION
While Stutsman acknowledged that he’d be open to the possibility of upgrading the position to full-time in a couple of years if it appeared the work warranted it, he noted that at this time — especially given the current economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic — he felt going the part-time route was the more prudent option.
“If we get a full-time position, whatever you set the salary at, you add roughly another $20,000 to $22,000 on top of that because of benefits,” Stutsman said. “So, what we’re looking at — and I need to talk more with others — but I’m thinking it will probably end up being a $25 to $35 an hour job, maybe $30 to $40. I’ve got to figure that out, and see what are we looking for, and what is a reasonable rate to attract somebody like that. But even at $35 to $40 an hour, we’ve got plenty of money in the budget to move forward with this, both this year and next.
“And if we find that, by the end of 2021, that there just aren’t enough hours, and it’s going really successfully, obviously the council and I can have another discussion about is this something that we take full-time, or do we keep managing it on a part-time basis,” he added.
For his part, council president Brett Weddell noted that he, too, felt the part-time option would be best for the city financially, at least for the time being.
“My concern with the full-time at this point would be that we don’t know the finances of the city moving forward, and my concern was with all the benefits and everything,” Weddell said. “If we’re going to consider it, I’d be more comfortable with part-time, at least initially.”
With a majority of the council in agreement, Stutsman noted that he would begin the process of getting the proposed changes to the city’s salary ordinance on the schedule for consideration during the council’s Sept. 1 meeting.
“I don’t want to rush into this, but we’ll just keep things moving here. And then I believe we’ll have a job description in the next couple weeks,” Stutsman added of the process. “It might be an initial start, and then we’ll modify it from there. But I’ll bring that back to the council, and we’ll work through the process of trying to find somebody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.