GOSHEN — The city of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is honoring essay contest winners Tuesday.
The second annual essay contest awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet, followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m., both at Schrock Pavilion in Shanklin Park.
The essay contest calls on all Goshen students in junior high through senior high school to discuss one of the eight CRC principles. The winners will receive up to $150 in cash.
Students who choose to participate are entered in one of two categories: grades 7-8—who will be required to submit an essay of 300-600 words; and grades 9-12, who will be asked to submit an essay of 500-800 words.
A committee of three judges has determined first, second, and third place winners for each category in both the junior and senior high.
The event is open and free to all. Light refreshments will be provided. Copies of the submitted essays will be available for reading prior to the awards ceremony.
To view this year’s essays, go to goshenindiana.org/crcessays.