GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a $16,000 grant agreement with Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network to assist with the funding of security services at the nonprofit’s new overnight warming shelter for homeless men.
“Last winter, the city of Goshen provided grant funding to the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network to support the operation of a warming shelter for homeless individuals in Goshen,” said Mark Brinson, community development director for the city. “In partnership with several local non-profit agencies and community volunteers, Interfaith will again operate a shelter through the winter months. However, the shelter will be moving to a new location, thanks to the generous donation of space from the New Life Church of Goshen.”
As proposed, the warming shelter will be operated in a vacant building owned by New Life Church at 1101 Eisenhower Drive North on the city’s south side.
In October, New Life Church was granted a use variance by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals needed to operate the shelter at its proposed location.
FUNDING REQUEST
According to Mindy Morehead, executive director of the GIHN, a number of services necessary to operate the shelter are being donated by local agencies.
“Goshen Interfaith is providing the administration fees and all the supplies that are needed for the warming shelter, along with the cleaning disinfecting of it, totaling approximately $10,000,” Morehead said. “We have Salvation Army, Elkhart County Clubhouse, Hope House, Serve Now Inc, Faith Mission, and Oaklawn all donating approximately 40 hours to this at two or more hours per week to provide case management. Nuway (Construction) has put in countless hours at this project so far, doing all applications for state, BZA, tech review and then reapplying for state and attending meetings and being there at the drop for us.”
However, Brinson explained that there are some additional costs associated with the project that still require financial support.
As such, he noted that GIHN is seeking $33,283 in additional grants for the project, with about $13,800 needed for a one-time construction cost, while the remainder will go toward the funding of security services for the facility.
“Of this amount, Interfaith is requesting a grant from the city of Goshen in the amount of $16,641.50 to help cover the anticipated budget deficit,” he said, noting that GIHN’s plan is to seek the remaining $16,641.50 from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. “Staff is recommending that the Board of Works approve the grant agreement that has been prepared by the Goshen Legal Department. The mayor has identified funding in the 2020 Civil City budget that can cover the requested amount.”
The board’s members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
THE SHELTER
According to Morehead, the plan is to host only single homeless men at the new shelter, while homeless women will be directed to the GIHN’s alternate site at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
“The warming shelter will be available for any male, under any circumstance, as long as behavior can be good for the night,” Morehouse said, noting that the plan is to operate the shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night beginning Dec. 1 and running through March 31, 2021.
“During this time, NiteSource Security will have a security guard there making sure that we don’t have men coming and going all night long, and making sure we have no smoking or drug use on the premises. It will be up to the men to get transportation to and from via trolley since we have a stop directly across the street. On Sundays, when the trolley does not run, then Ross Swihart from Faith Mission will be providing transportation.”
A breakdown of the new warming shelter’s proposed use is as follows:
• No guests will be admitted after 7 p.m. and no loitering will be permitted on the property.
• Private security officers will be on-site during all hours of operation.
• Volunteers representing several local agencies will be on-site to provide counseling and other support services.
• The shelter is expected to serve between 20 and 30 men on a nightly basis.
• Transportation to and from the shelter will be available through the Interurban Trolley, which stops across the street from the shelter site.
• Guests will be screened for COVID-19 prior to admittance. Anyone with symptoms will be isolated and transported to the COVID-19 facility at the Faith Mission in Elkhart.
“There is a lot of effort going into this by many organizations to help the unsheltered men in our community have a place to go,” Morehead added of the need for the new shelter. “This will free up time at Goshen General Hospital ER, as they won’t be going there for warmth, and it will take a load off of our local police department and local businesses where the men are currently trying to sleep.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Bruce Nethercutt to the rank of assistant fire chief with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Patrick B. Linn to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Travis M. Peak to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Andrew S. Priem to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
