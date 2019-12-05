GOSHEN — The Goshen City Plan Commission has taken legal action to force a couple to move a large storage trailer off their property.
The commission’s civil suit, filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court, alleges Manuel Ponce and Antonia Gomez are breaking city zoning law for a residential property.
The two are parking or storing a cargo/utility trailer with a larger one-ton capacity at their house at 1002 Colorado St. in the Waterford Commons neighborhood, the suit shows.
The plan commission states in the two-page document the real estate is in an R-2 residential zone with a planned unit development, and the trailer violates the zoning ordinance.
The suit seeks a permanent injunction, requiring Ponce and Gomez to move the trailer, as well as a fine of up to $2,500, “per day for each violation of the ordinance,” the document shows.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, according to court information.
