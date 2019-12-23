GOSHEN — City police officers will soon be outfitted with new body cameras that will provide easier operation during stressful events.
“This is a more automated system,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said at Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. “It gives the freedom of officers to turn it on themselves during several checkpoints throughout the day. … The storage, everything, about it is actually a lot simpler for the officer.”
The cost for the new cameras and accessories and system support from supplier Utility Associates of Decatur, Georgia, is $471,900. Chief Jose Miller explained the cost would be more if the city administration waited until 2020 to make the purchase. The delay would mean the city would lose the opportunity for a $50,000 credit for the return of the existing Digital Ally system being used.
The city will pay for the cameras with installments for the next five years.
Miller added the system will also be more efficient in saving recorded files.
“One of the big things about this system (is) it will automatically upload to the cloud,” Miller said.
The current system requires officers to upload their video files and make decisions on which storage device the files are moved to.
For $471,900, the police department will receive 49 body cameras and mounts, two cameras per patrol car, three duty shirts per officer, Bluetooth triggers, holsters activation systems, software and unlimited storage, installation and training, and accessories for the body and car cameras.
In other business the board:
• Declined to erase about $1,400 in unpaid sewage fees for landlord Randall Riegsecker. Riegsecker told the board a tenant was supposed to pay the sewer bill for the rental home, which is supplied by well water, so it does not have a water meter to gauge water and sewer usage. The tenant did not pay the bill, according to Riegsecker.
The board did vote to remove all the overdue penalties for the unpaid bills.
• Renewed a two-year agreement with INterra Credit Union and the clerk-treasurer’s office to handle city utility accounts.
• Approved an occupancy agreement with Lori and Timothy Keenum and Team Construction Co. for 3222 Pickwick Park.
• Purchased two SUVs for the police department from Eby Ford for the price of $78,118.
• Decided to sell a city-owned house at 611 N. Second St. to Cortney Stoliker for $60,000. The city acquired the abandoned house and invested $53,000 in repairs to make it livable, according to Director of Development Mark Brinson. The city will make a $643 profit on the sale after all costs are factored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.