GOSHEN — The most recent assessment of the city’s roads was released Monday, and the results are looking up, according to city staff with knowledge of the project.
During their meeting Monday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved the city’s revised Pavement Management Plan for 2019. Compiled by the Goshen Engineering Department, the annual plan utilizes a rating system to assess the state of the city’s roads while also allowing the department to determine the right treatment for each roadway.
“So, this is our asset management plan for our pavement,” said Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city. “It’s actually for the work done in 2018. It doesn’t include 2019 for this round.”
According to Biek, the plan utilizes a ratings system that rates city pavement between 1 and 10, with 1-4 being poor, 5-7 acceptable, and 8-10 good.
For 2018, the plan ranked 59.7% of the city’s pavement as in poor shape, down from 64.9% in 2017, 31.12% as acceptable, up slightly from 30.85% in 2017, and 9.18% as in good shape, up from 4.25% in 2017.
“The report shows that the improvements the city has been making to our roads is having a positive effect,” Biek said of the 2019 plan results. “Our goal is to reduce the poor roads from 60 percent to 30 percent in the next 20 years. The better our roads, the cheaper they are to maintain.”
Speaking of cost savings, Biek noted the reported road improvements resulted in a reduction in the total cost of maintenance paid by the city in 2018 of more than $2 million, dropping from $42.5 million in 2017 to $40.3 million in 2018.
“So the hard work that we’re doing is paying off,” Biek said.
In addition to providing the city with a clear ranking of the city’s roads, Biek noted that the annual plan also satisfies the city’s requirement to apply for Community Crossings money through the state, which in turn allows even more pavement work to be completed.
“So it helps us out a lot,” she said.
The request to approve the revised Pavement Management Plan for 2019 was passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $14,900 contract with Steelmaster Roofing Inc. to remove the old roof and install a new steel roof on the three-sided building used to house dump trucks at the Goshen Water Department, 308 N. Fifth St.
• Approved a $27,200 contract with Griffen P&H Inc. to supply and install a replacement boiler at the city’s Central Fire Station.
• Approved an agreement with Barkes, Kolbus, Rife and Shuler LLP for attorney services for 2020.
• Approved an agreement with Action Target Inc. for rubber berm trap cleaning at the police department training facility’s shooting range and the recycling or proper disposal of the brass and/or lead from the site.
• Approved an agreement with Middlebury Electric for the electrical maintenance of the city’s municipal wastewater and water utilities for 2020.
