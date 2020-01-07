NAPPANEE — Jan. 1 brought several changes to the city administration and committees, including a new clerk-treasurer, a new council-at-large member and a fairly new council member for the 4th District. Each of them shared some thoughts for the coming year after the first council meeting of 2020.
“I hope to bring some clarity to council members and give them numbers they can count on,” said new Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight.
He mentioned in the past there’ve been questions on the reports and spreadsheets that weren’t correct. “I need to give them the ability to make decisions without having to worry,” Knight said.
He added they’d be looking at the payroll system, which, in his opinion, wasn’t fully tested before being implemented, which created errors, as well as all the reports that need to be submitted to the state in the first month.
“We have a full assortment of things to get accomplished in the first 60 days,” Knight said.
Council-at-large member Denny Miller said, “Coming in to this new I’m going to be asking lots of questions.”
Miller has been attending council meetings for about a year and a half so he stated he’s somewhat familiar with the reports the council approves but is looking forward to getting even more familiar with them to ensure “we’re spending money wisely.”
Miller said he hoped more people in the community would attend the meetings, “even if they don’t speak up, I wish they’d attend and become involved.”
Brandie Yoder took the 4th District council seat in the spring when after Dana Hollar moved out of the district. She said the early start “absolutely” makes her feel more ready for 2020.
She stated she, Knight and Miller, as well as Mayor Phil Jenkins, all attended a training downstate for newly-elected officials. She described the event as “very beneficial.”
Yoder said she wants to “continue to look at the future of Nappanee and make sure Nappanee’s a vibrant place for people to reside and one that will attract families and individuals who want to see the city grow in ways that benefit everyone.”
Other council members include incumbent Amy Rosa for the 3rd District, recently re-elected Anna Huff in the 2nd District and incumbent Todd Nunemaker for the 1st District.
The council meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall and the meetings are open to the public.
