GOSHEN — After successfully navigating some construction delays and all the extra challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen’s new emergency warming shelter for homeless men is up and running.
Work on establishing the new warming shelter, located at 1101 Eisenhower Drive North on the campus of New Life Church of Goshen, got its start back in October when members of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals granted the church a use variance needed to operate the shelter out of a vacant building on the property.
Heading up operation of the new shelter is the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, a local nonprofit that for the past 25 years has been working to provide emergency shelter to the city’s homeless individuals and families.
“We were expecting to open Dec. 1, and we had some construction issues that delayed us,” said Mindy Morehead, executive director of the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network. “So, we did not open until Dec. 14. That was our first night.”
According to Morehead, the new warming shelter is reserved for single homeless men only, while homeless women and families are directed to the nonprofit’s alternate site at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
As a designated “no-barrier” facility, the new shelter is available for use by any male, under any circumstance, as long as good behavior can be maintained during their overnight stay, Morehead explained.
“So, with no-barrier, we don’t do any background checks. They can come in under the influence of anything. We don’t allow drugs or alcohol on the property, but if they’ve used, it doesn’t matter. We don’t test them,” Morehead said of the policy. “If they can come in, lie down and go to sleep, then they’re good. It’s really just about providing them with a warm place to sleep for the night.”
The shelter operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week. During those hours, security guards are on site to help ensure compliance with the shelter’s rules.
“We only had one visitor the first night. And then after that, we averaged five for about the first week,” Morehead said, noting that the facility has a maximum capacity of 28 men. “Right now, our nightly average is about seven. So, we’ve not been anywhere near full, but everything is going really well with it. We haven’t had any issues. The guys have taken to the new COVID procedures really well, and have just been really understanding with the extra time it takes to get them checked in and things like that.”
Speaking of COVID-19, Morehead noted that all shelter guests are screened for COVID-19 prior to admittance, with protocol requiring that anyone who displays symptoms be isolated and transported to the COVID-19 facility currently set up at Faith Mission in Elkhart.
“COVID definitely reduces the number of people that we can serve. Their beds have to be so far apart, for example, because we’re following all the protocols, and it takes us a lot longer to bring them in due to the screening process,” Morehead said. “So, we’re taking their temperatures, they have a sanitizing station, and you have to make sure they all have their masks on before they come in the door. But so far we haven’t had anyone who has had a fever, or who has had symptoms.”
Asked about the relatively small number of men currently utilizing the shelter, Morehead said she anticipates that number will increase as word spreads about the shelter’s opening and the city moves deeper into the colder winter months.
“It’s a little bit lower than what I expected, or at least we started off that way,” she said of the shelter’s use. “Now, I think the word is getting out there, which is what we wanted. So, I’m happy with the way it’s going. And from what I kind of know in the community, I would expect us to get up to about 15 per night at least.”
She noted that there are some homeless members of the community who are just not interested in utilizing the shelter, despite being notified of its availability.
“We’ve worked really hard to get the word out to all those who are unsheltered,” Morehead said. “So, it is something that if someone knows of someone who is unsheltered, or where they’re at, they can call us and we’ll go out and make sure that they know about the shelter.”
As for access to the site, she noted that transportation to and from the shelter is available through the Interurban Trolley, which stops just across the street from the shelter site.
“And we do provide transportation on some nights,” she added. “Saturday and Sunday nights, we provide transportation to the warming shelter leaving from the community meal at First Presbyterian Church. They do a free supper at the church, which starts at 6 p.m., and so we pick up there. We usually get there at 6:45 p.m., and then the van leaves right at 7 p.m. Then, during the week, the trolley is typically how people get to the shelter.”
As currently planned, Morehead said the shelter will continue to operate through at least the end of March, though that timeline could be adjusted to extend further should the weather warrant it.
“As of right now, we probably will close at the end of March. Most low barrier shelters do,” she said. “But if we are looking at a drastic weather change, where it gets very cold or something, then that might change. But as of right now our plan is to close at the end of March.”
Looking further down the line, Morehead said the Eisenhower Drive shelter will likely be reopened again next winter, though GIHN’s ultimate goal is to eventually build a new, permanent shelter for the city’s homeless individuals and families.
“We’re really working on actually building a shelter that would house women, our families, and we would also be able to house men and provide that low barrier option,” she said. “We have property planned out at this point, but we don’t know that it would be up and running by next year. So, in terms of this shelter, our hope is that this would be a two-year plan, where we would be able to reopen the shelter again next year.”
