GOSHEN — Completion of Phase 1 of the city’s Main Street redesign project will need to be pushed back approximately 15 days due to a lack of available concrete crews, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members learned Monday afternoon.
During their meeting, board members approved a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, to allow project contractor Niblock Excavating to extend the completion date for Phase 1 of the redesign — which involves rebuilding portions of the concrete sidewalks and adding sidewalk ramps along the downtown corridor. The original completion date was Oct. 15. The deadline will now be Nov. 1.
“The concrete and non-roadway deadline outlined in the project specifications is Oct. 15, 2019, with liquidated damages of $300 per day beyond the time specified,” Biek said of the original agreement. “The reason for the time extension is unavailability of concrete crews. Niblock has stated they will be able to commit the concrete crews starting the week of Oct. 14, and they would be committed to finishing the project by Nov. 1.”
Biek said the original Oct. 15 deadline was set primarily in order to prevent any work from occurring during the cold weather season, though she noted that if Niblock is able to complete Phase 1 of the project by Nov. 1, the original intent of the agreement would be satisfied.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, referencing the strong working relationship the city has had with Niblock in the past, suggested to his fellow board members that it may be worth waiving the liquidated damage fees as part of the approved time extension, though only if Niblock is able to stick to the new Nov. 1 completion date.
“I guess I would be hesitant, since there hasn’t been any poor weather or anything that is out of their control, to completely waive the liquidated damages. But at the same time, Niblock has been a great company to work with, and I know they’ve been working as hard as they can with the crews they’ve been given,” Stutsman said. “But if they miss the Nov. 1 deadline, then they would still owe everything from Oct. 14 on.”
The remainder of the board agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to approve the Nov. 1 time extension and to waive all concrete-related liquidated damages connected to the work should Niblock complete the work within the new timeframe.
REDESIGN PLAN
Goshen’s Main Street redesign project kicked off in mid-August following the hiring of Bristol-based contractor Niblock Excavating, which secured the project contract back in July with a $989,000 bid.
According to Biek, the overall project consists of repaving Main Street between Monroe and Pike streets and adding angled parking between Madison and Pike streets to increase the number of parking spaces. The road will also be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.
In addition, four-way stops will be placed at the intersections of Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets. The plan also adds a mid-block crossing between Jefferson and Washington streets.
Once completed, the thoroughfare’s reconfiguration will allow the road to slow vehicular traffic and to be more pedestrian-friendly, she explained of the overall goal of the project.
Following completion of Phase 1 of the project, Biek said the next step in the process will be to begin paving of the roadway.
According to Biek, the original plan called for beginning paving during the first half of October, with striping taking place probably around the second half of October, though she noted that paving could potentially be pushed back to next spring should weather become an issue.
During paving, Main Street between Pike and Madison streets will be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks, and detours will be put in place utilizing Third and Pike streets to direct traffic around the closure, she explained.
At the heart of the Main Street redesign project is the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s redesign.
HYDRANT FLUSHING
Also Monday, board members were informed that Goshen Utilities will start the city’s fall 2019 hydrant flushing program beginning Oct. 7 and concluding Oct. 11, weather permitting.
According to Kent Holdren, water department superintendent for the city, flushing from Oct. 7 through Oct. 11 will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the upper pressure zone, which is everything northeast of U.S. 33 and the Norfolk Southern tracks.
“Also on Monday, Oct. 7, we will start our nighttime flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between North Greene Road heading west to the city limits and between the Norfolk Southern tracks to the city limits south,” Holdren told the board. “On Tuesday, Oct. 8, we will start flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Cottage Avenue and 10th Street between the Norfolk Southern tracks south to the city limits, and between Lincolnway East and the Norfolk Southern tracks heading east to the city limits.”
On Oct. 9, the department will start flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Pike Street and the city limits south and between North Greene Road and Cottage Avenue, Holdren explained.
“On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. we will be flushing between Norfolk Southern and the city limits to the south, between North Greene Road to the city limits to the west,” Holdren added of the flushing schedule. “We ask that you avoid doing laundry on the day we are close to your home, due to the rust that we are removing from water mains. If you do have a problem with your laundry, please call us and we will have some special soap for you.”
For questions or concerns related to the flushing program, call the Goshen Utilities office at 534-5306.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Adrienne Nesbitt, director of events for Eyedart Creative Studio, to designate “No Parking” for the half-block of East Washington Street from 118 E. Washington St. to Fifth Street on the south side of the street from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. She said the closure is needed in order to make room for First Fridays food vendors.
• Approved a speed limit reduction on Kercher Road between Dierdorff Road and Lincolnway East/U.S.33 from 35 mph to 30 mph for the duration of the ongoing construction project, which is due to end in June 2020.
• Approved the temporary closure of New York Street from Ninth Street to 10th Street from Oct. 12-20 to allow for work on a planned city wastewater treatment project.
• Approved a recommendation by the Goshen Traffic Commission to prohibit trucks over 40 feet in length on Franklin Street between Main and Ninth streets.
• Approved a contract not-to-exceed $53,250 with Ideal Coating LLC to repair and coat approximately 6,530 square feet of the Goshen Street Department Building’s concrete floor.
• Approved a $2,399 contract with M&M Security Corp. to install a security alarm system with panic alarm buttons at Goshen City Hall. The contract also includes 60 months of monitoring service.
• Approved agreements with listing agent Patty Miller of Century 21 to market and sell city-owned properties at 1201 College Ave. and 611 N. Second St.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Lucas T. Wickey as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Granted a Goshen electrical license to Scott M. Blakley of PSI-Place Services Inc., 1096 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio.
