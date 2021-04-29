GOSHEN — The city’s first Kid Mayor will be elected Friday, and five Goshen fourth-graders are currently vying for the coveted position.
First announced back in February as part of the annual joint Goshen City Council/Goshen school board meeting, the new Kid Mayor project was launched in late March as a pilot program for fourth-grade students at Model Elementary School.
According to Wendy Clark, a parent liaison and Kid Mayor coordinator at Model, the idea behind the new pilot program is to try and help foster a positive relationship between the city’s youth and their community at an early age, and get them involved in the decision-making process and excited about civic engagement.
A FIRST STEP
While starting small with just Model fourth-graders so that she can test the waters and work out all the kinks, Clark said her ultimate goal with the Kid Mayor program is to eventually open it up to all fourth-grade students within Goshen Community Schools, Bethany Christian Schools, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, as well as any homeschooled students who might be interested in participating. The only requirement will be that the student must have a Goshen address.
ELECTION PROCESS
In order to be considered for the Kid Mayor position, students were first required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform.
With their issues selected, each student then needed to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, as well as a proposal for how to help solve the issue.
Once all videos had been submitted, the videos were then reviewed by a selection committee with the idea being that the top-scoring candidates would be included as finalists on the ballot for Friday’s election.
However, given that a total of five students ended up submitting videos by the entry deadline, committee members made the decision to allow all five students to move forward as candidate finalists, Clark explained.
“So, on Thursday their classmates will get the opportunity to see their videos, and then Friday morning all Model fourth-graders will vote on who they think should be Kid Mayor,” Clark said of the election process. “And then Friday afternoon, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is coming to officially announce the winner.”
Clark noted that Model has four fourth-grade classes totaling between 22 to 28 children each that will be eligible to vote during Friday’s election.
“So, it could be somewhere between 80 and 100 kids voting on this,” she said.
MEET THE CANDIDATES
The five Model fourth-graders competing to become the city’s first Kid Mayor are Emma Troeger, Hannah Longcor, Jovanny Gonzalez, Monica Peirce and Valeria Perez Garcia.
Below is a brief introduction to each candidate as provided by Clark.
• Troeger is a 10-year-old who likes to help everyone. The issue she chose was cleaning up our public parks. Emma said, “I want a cleaner environment. I want to make it something fun for kids like me to do so we grow up taking care of our home and town and planet.”
• Longcor is a 9-year-old who loves reading, puppies, writing and the color purple. Along with a few of her friends, Hannah has started a small class newsletter. The issue Hannah chose for her platform is reading. Hannah would like the other fourth graders to vote for her, “because she is kind, loving, and helpful to others.”
• Gonzalez is a 9-year-old who loves school. He loves to learn. He would like to be Kid Mayor because he is smart and kind. Jovanny chose drinking fountain restrictions due to the pandemic as his issue.
• Peirce is a 10-year-old who loves to spend time with her family and dog. She also loves to help the homeless whenever she can. She thinks the committee should pick her because, “I would help lots of people and bring Goshen together.” She chose helping the homeless as her issue.
• Perez Garcia is a 10-year-old who loves to run. As her platform video, Valeria chose to talk about how people have grown tired of wearing masks. She would like to be Kid Mayor so maybe people would listen to her encouragement to continue to wear masks until doctors can get enough people vaccinated.
“The kids have really had a lot of excitement about it,” Clark added of the campaign process. “When we launched it with them, they had lots of different questions. For example, one of the kiddos asked us if they’d have to move into City Hall if they won. So, we explained that it’s not like the White House. But yeah, they’ve been great about it.”
PILOT EXPANSION
Once Friday’s election has concluded and a winner has been declared, Clark said the city’s first Kid Mayor will serve up until the 2021-2022 school year begins, at which time the program will be opened up to all Goshen fourth-graders and a new Kid Mayor will be elected.
“The regular program will be in the fall, not in the spring,” Clark said of her future plans for the project. “So, when fully implemented it’ll be in the fall, and the voting will probably happen in late October or early November, around the same time that the regular general elections happen.”
Under the fully-implemented program, those elected to the Kid Mayor position will serve for the remainder of their fourth-grade year, Clark explained.
As currently proposed, duties of the Kid Mayor will involve participating with Goshen’s mayor in various community events, with possibilities including things like running a Goshen City Council meeting, working alongside the council’s youth adviser, attending ceremonial events, and possibly a Tour Of The City Day with the mayor.
In addition, Clark said the plan is for the top three finalists from each election to join the Kid Mayor in forming a committee that would meet on occasion throughout the school year.
