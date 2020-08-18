GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a significant boost to the city’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is currently being used to assist residents facing water and sewer shut-offs due to economic hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, formerly the Flood Relief Fund, was created by the council in response to the record-breaking flooding of February 2018 to assist city utility customers experiencing hardship due to the disaster.
“When we had the flood, we as a community reached out to the city of Goshen and asked for people to donate so that we could help with people that had lost their furnaces, electrical service, needed mold remediation, everything that was happening due to all the people that were displaced due to the flood,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the fund’s formation.
About a year and a half later, in July of 2019, council members voted to rename the fund to the Emergency Relief Fund, and significantly expanded its permitted uses to cover a much wider range of potential future disasters.
FUND OVERSIGHT
According to Stutsman, when the emergency fund was originally formed, council members pledged to use city funds to match all public dollars contributed to the fund by community members, businesses and other entities on a one-to-one basis up to a cap of $100,000.
All in all, total public monies contributed to the fund came to $74,506, Stutsman explained.
However, Stutsman noted that due to an oversight only recently discovered, the city’s matching funds were never added to the Emergency Relief Fund.
“We have learned that the city never actually transferred that match into this fund,” Stutsman said of the issue. “So, that’s what tonight is, just shoring up what we said we’d do in the past.”
In order to correct the oversight, council members Tuesday voted unanimously to approve an additional appropriation from the city’s General Fund in the amount of $74,506 for the purpose of transferring the funding to the Emergency Relief Fund.
With the added funding, Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf noted that the fund total, which currently sits at about $42,000, will jump to about $117,000.
COVID ASSISTANCE
Tuesday’s council vote followed related action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety last Monday, when board members were informed that more than 400 city utility customers were facing shut-offs due to being three or more months behind in paying their bills.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb placed a moratorium on evictions and utility shut-offs in March to help protect Hoosiers facing hardship due to the pandemic. However, that utility shut-off moratorium expired on Friday.
In an effort to try and curtail some of the many impending shut-offs, board members approved a request by city attorney Bodie Stegelmann for permission to change city policies to allow utility department staff to work with customers who have past-due accounts and give them the option of utilizing the emergency fund.
UP TO $200
Through the program, which is being administered by local housing nonprofit Lacasa, city utility customers behind on their water and sewer bills due to COVID-19 can obtain up to $200 in financial assistance from the Emergency Relief Fund.
And according to Stutsman, the program has been incredibly successful at reducing the overall number of pending shut-offs in the city.
“We just dealt with our first zone that was up for shutoff, and it’s been very successful. It was several hundred that were on shut-off, and they’ve been able to work that all the way to only 38 people that are on shut-off in that zone,” Stutsman told the council. “Our big residential zone is coming up, but we’re hoping that the same trend will happen there.
“And to get down to 38, we’ve only had to use just a little over $4,300,” he added of the program. “We’re feeling really good that we’re not going to have nearly as many shut-offs as we thought.”
As currently planned, the policy change will expire at the end of September, according to information presented at the board’s meeting.
City utility customers interested in obtaining funding assistance through the program are asked to contact the Goshen Utilities Business Office at 574-533-9399 to begin the financial aid application process.
In addition to qualifying for financial assistance, residents may also be able to arrange payment options to help pay their water and sewer utility bills in smaller increments. Also, the office is suspending late fees for delayed utility payments through November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.