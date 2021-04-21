GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members got a comprehensive look Tuesday at the city’s Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for program year 2021.
During the meeting, a public hearing on the plan was held, which included a review of the proposed plan, an overview of the current 2020 program year and an opportunity for resident comment.
According to Meaghan Bylsma, a community development specialist for the city who also serves as Goshen’s CDBG administrator, the city’s CDBG program is designed to strengthen neighborhoods by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and to strengthen families and individuals by expanding economic opportunities for low/moderate-income families and individuals by providing access to resources to improve their lives, homes and neighborhoods.
PROPOSED ACTION PLAN
Bylsma noted that for program year 2021, the city expects to receive an estimated $280,949 in CDBG funds, and will use an estimated $43,238 of program income and an estimated $25,000 of prior year resources, for an estimated total budget of $349,187.
The proposed use of CDBG funds for program year 2021 is as follows:
• Public Service Grants: Provision of services to low- and moderate-income individuals and households citywide — $48,500;
• Owner-occupied, single unit rehabilitation of homes occupied by low- and moderate-income households through loans, grants and deferred payment loans citywide — $108,837;
• Multi-family Housing Rehabilitation: One multi-unit project to create and preserve affordable housing — $131,850; and
• Planning, general administration, environmental reviews and audit — $60,000.
PUBLIC COMMENT
The only comments received during Tuesday’s public hearing came from Jason Barahona, a Goshen High School graduate and current college student who previously served as the city’s youth adviser to the Goshen City Council from 2017 to 2018.
“I just wanted to commend the city if this does go through, because these are the kinds of investments that really lift up a community,” Barahona said of the annual grant program. “With the opioid crisis, the pandemic, the flooding that we had in prior years, and other common problems, the community that chooses to lift up those members that are the most in need is all the stronger for it.
“I’m beyond impressed, and excited, and hopeful for Goshen if these projects are done to completion,” Barahona added of the plan. “If the city continues to do this, I think this will lift up our community for the better.”
Additional comments, questions or suggestions related to the 2021 CDBG Annual Plan may be submitted to Meaghan Bylsma, Goshen City Planning, 204 E. Jefferson St., Suite 4, Goshen, IN 46528. Comments may also be submitted via phone by calling 574-533-9370, or via email at meaghanbylsma@goshencity.com.
All comments must be received on or before 30 days after March 25, and no later than April 23. A summary of comments and responses will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
