GOSHEN — The city’s 2021 budget has officially been passed on first reading, with a second and final reading set for later this month.
A total of just less than $51 million in budget requests from across all funds were presented to the Goshen City Council for review Tuesday, up from the just less than $48 million approved by the council for the city’s 2020 budget. The council will hold its final reading of the 2021 budgeting during its upcoming Oct. 13 meeting.
A breakdown of the budget’s top funds, known as the “Big Four,” as compared to the 2020 budget is as follows:
• General Fund: $25.2 million, up from the $22.6 million approved for 2020
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.6 million, up from the $3.3 million approved for 2020
• Parks and Recreation: $2.5 million, down from the $2.6 million approved for 2020
• Public Safety LOIT: $2 million, down from the $2.3 million approved for 2020
According to accounting firm Baker Tilly, who handles budgetary oversight for the city, the 2021 budget’s “Big Four” account for approximately 93% of the city’s payroll and benefits, 91% of supplies purchased for the city, 67% of services and charges, and 49% of the city’s capital budget.
IN GOOD SHAPE
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on city operations has played a central role in the formation of the 2021 budget, particularly given that the economic fallout resulting from the virus is expected to continue to have an impact on city coffers well into 2021 and beyond.
“2020 has proven to be one of the biggest unexpected events that we as elected officials and as a community have had to find our way through,” Stutsman said of COVID-19’s arrival. “We are hearing property tax collection will be down, and our funds that receive income taxes will be heavily affected in 2021.”
However, Stutsman noted that he feels the city is in good shape financially heading into 2021.
“We have the cash balances, and we have made the hard decisions this year to help protect the 2020 budget; we will be spending far less than we had planned to spend when we developed the 2020 budget,” Stutsman said. “We are well-prepared and ready to rebuild from the negative effects of COVID-19, the effects of the governor’s well-advised shutdown of our state, and to cover the additional expenses this virus has brought us.”
READY TO RESPOND
Speaking to the development of the 2021 budget, Stutsman noted that the city was able to end 2019 with almost 90% cash reserves, which put it in a good position to weather the storm that would be 2020.
“After all the numbers were in, we realized a cash balance of almost 11 months’ worth of savings,” Stutsman said. “The state of Indiana and our financial advisors have suggested cities work to have cash balances of between two and six months — or 15% to 50% — of your yearly budget. This is the largest amount of cash reserves the city has ever accumulated. This was done very purposefully; it was done so we are ready to respond to the next economic downturn or natural disaster.”
Stutsman noted that the 2021 budget has been designed to utilize both the city’s anticipated 2021 income, as well as to spend more of the available cash balances, though always in a fiscally smart way.
“There are planned equipment purchases and additional projects that we would like to move forward with in 2021,” Stutsman said. “Our number one goal is to serve this community with fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers. We will treat the 2021 budget the same as the 2020 budget. We will be watching our financial installments from the state as they come in and adjusting if the losses are more than expected.
“By budgeting as if it is a normal year, we are ready to move forward,” he added. “If it is worse than expected, we can make the appropriate alterations to the expenditures to ensure we are protecting monies that may be needed to continue covering shortfalls.”
THE BUDGET
According to Stutsman, a majority of the proposed funding increases included in the 2021 budget are due to a 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees and the rising cost of health insurance.
“Within the last week, the city has received updated information that the losses could be less than expected. The new data in front of us has brought us to a better understanding of what is to come. This has allowed the cost-of-living increase offer to be increased to 2%,” Stutsman said, noting that he had originally been proposing just a 1% cost-of-living increase for 2021. “Our employees are among our greatest resources. Offering only 1% was not anywhere near ideal. I would rather adjust and give larger increases in the future if appropriate, rather than having to let employees go because we went too high and need to find ways to balance a budget. Cutting staff is my administration’s last resort.”
Additionally, Stutsman noted that the 2021 budget also includes the planned hiring of a new employee for the recently-formed Department of Environmental Resilience.
“Department Head Aaron Kingsley also serves as our city forester. The reality of the demands of both jobs has proven there is more work than one person can handle,” Stutsman said of the new position. “Keeping up with our city forestry program is essential to the work of our new department. This budget includes a new position to assist with our forestry and street tree needs.”
Given that the new position will be funded by shifting current budgeted money around, Stutsman noted that the 2021 budget will only reflect around a $20,000 increase from the 2020 budget.
“As we look forward, my administration will work to keep up with the needs of our departments and our community,” Stutsman said in concluding his comments on the proposed budget. “We will continue to find ways to maintain our infrastructure, utilities and parks within our allotted budgets. We will watch the tax dollars to ensure they are not being wasted. And with the help of the new position in my office, the soon-to-be-hired Community Relations Director will help us continue our work to ensure Goshen is a prosperous community that thrives on its diversity and works toward equality so that we continue to build a safe and inclusive community for all.”
Stutsman encouraged all council members who have questions, concerns or suggested changes to the proposed budget to contact him in the days prior to the second reading in order to ensure all voices are heard and issues addressed prior to the final vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.