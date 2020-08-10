GOSHEN — Hundreds of Goshen residents facing water and sewer shutoffs this week due to lack of payment were thrown a lifeline Monday by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by city attorney Bodie Stegelmann for permission to adjust the Goshen Utility Department’s policies and procedures to provide more leeway for repayment of past due accounts.
According to Stegelmann, the request was made in connection with the upcoming end to the state’s moratorium on utility disconnects which was implemented by Gov. Eric Holcomb back in March in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium is scheduled to end Friday.
“The background here is, the statewide moratorium on utility disconnects is going to be lifted effective Aug. 14. A large number of Goshen residents will face disconnection of their services on that date,” Stegelmann told the board. “This policy would allow the utility department to work with customers and give customers the option of going through LaCasa, who is going to administer a utilities emergency relief fund. So, customers would be able to seek grants from that, money that is being made available.
“It would also allow residents to enter into payment plans for the unpaid balance remaining, and those payments would be over six months,” he added of the policy change. “And then there’s an incentive that if they pay within the first three months, late fees would be waived.”
Stegelmann noted that funding for the grants will be taken out of the city’s former Flood Relief Fund, which was created in response to the record-breaking flooding of February 2018 to assist city utility customers experiencing hardship due to the disaster. Donations from the public were placed in the fund.
Back in July of 2019, the council voted to rename the fund to the Emergency Relief Fund, and significantly expanded its permitted uses to cover a much wider range of potential future disasters.
Dustin Sailor, director of public works and utilities for the city, noted that as of this week as many as 600 city utility customers could be facing shutoffs due to lack of payment.
“It fluctuates anywhere from between 400 and 600 customers,” Sailor told the board. “We’re going into another billing cycle, so that number will bump back up, and our next shutoff date will be Aug. 18 at this point. So, this gives people time to come in on Aug. 17 and provide for either paying or reaching an agreement to repay their balance.”
According to the city’s utility department, disconnect procedures are typically initiated after three months of nonpayment, though many city residents are now well beyond that threshold due to the utility shutoff moratorium.
Asked if the requested policy changes will be temporary or permanent, Stegelmann noted that the current plan is for the changes to be effective between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.
“I think that period of time basically addresses the next two billing cycles, so that everybody affected will have the opportunity to take advantage of this adjustment,” Stegelmann said. “So, it’s only a temporary change.”
As for how city residents will be notified of the changes, Sailor noted that the utility department has been utilizing a number of different avenues for connecting with customers.
“We’ve gone through this exercise a couple times. The governor before has extended this (moratorium) I think twice now. And each time, what we’ve done in advance of this is, the utility office has made personal calls to each customer,” Sailor said. “And for those customers we were unable to reach, we did door hangers to let them know in advance. So, we are making every effort to reach out and contact the customers.”
The requested policy and procedure changes were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of John W. Evans from the rank of sergeant to the rank of Inspector with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 21.
• Approved the city’s annual donation for support of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission in the amount of $2,603.
• Approved the city’s annual donation for support of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $50,000.
