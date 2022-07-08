GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and the City of Goshen’s administrative staff will be canvassing some neighborhoods next week in an effort spread the word about the City’s new recycling project and to connect with Goshen residents.
The mayor and staff will go door-to-door throughout several neighborhoods the week of July 11 to help distribute information about the City’s new curbside recycling program, but also to touch base with residents and listen to their questions and concerns about City issues, a news release stated.
“It’s important to reach out to the community so we can all stay informed,” Stutsman said in the release. “We rely on our neighbors to stay updated on the goings on in the community and we can’t always know everything, so it’s good to connect every now then.”
While they will try to get to as many doors as possible, they will not be able to get to all that day, the release added.
Stutsman said he will plan another canvassing in the fall this year, but urged the public to reach out and connect with the City.
“Knowing we can’t pick a time that works for everyone, I highly encourage residents to reach us by calling or visiting our website,” he said.
To reach the City of Goshen call 574-533-8621 or visit www.goshenindiana.org.