GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members approved an agreement with Elkhart County government Tuesday authorizing a minimum of $1.5 million in city funds for the extension and improvement of infrastructure at the proposed Consolidated County Court Complex on the city’s west side.
Central to the agreement is the county’s recent decision to relocate most of Elkhart County’s courts to a new, consolidated court complex planned for construction in the area of U.S. 33, Reliance Road and C.R. 17, which is located within the city limits. The site has a common address of 1905 Reliance Road.
While the county will be solely responsible for the design and construction of all on-site buildings, parking lots and infrastructure at the site, Tuesday’s agreement creates a partnership between the county and the city on the needed infrastructure improvements that will bring visitors to and from the new court complex.
As approved, Tuesday’s agreement establishes that the county and the city, via the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, will share the costs associated with constructing road improvements along Reliance Road between U.S. 33 and Peddler’s Village Road, and along Peddler’s Village Road to the C.R. 17 overpass.
A sampling of the proposed infrastructure work includes: adding center turn lanes and acceleration/deceleration lanes where appropriate; making necessary improvements at all intersections included in the affected corridors; and construction of stormwater piping needed in order to handle stormwater run-off near the site.
DIVIDED COSTS
Per the agreement, the city will commit to paying the first $1.5 million needed to fund the proposed infrastructure projects, including design, rights-of-way acquisition and construction costs. The county will then pay the next $500,000 in infrastructure project costs.
Should the total cost of the projects end up exceeding $2 million, at that point the city and county will each pay half of all direct and indirect costs of any remaining infrastructure work, the agreement notes.
“This has grown considerably from what we thought originally, but I do think it’s a valued project for the city of Goshen,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the planned infrastructure work. “We do have the ability to work here, but we want to watch the dollars close, and we want to make sure that the project continues.”
Council president Brett Weddell agreed.
“I think we have to kind of look at this as a long-term investment,” Weddell said of the work. “Obviously it’s a county building, but it’s important for Goshen, and so that’s why the Redevelopment Commission is willing to make that commitment to help with these road improvements.”
In addition to outlining the shared costs of the infrastructure work, the agreement also includes a provision where, for a period of 30 days after receipt of the notice that design engineering for the infrastructure work is complete, both the city and the county will have the right to withdraw from further participation in the partnership should the estimated cost of the work exceed $3 million.
“In the event that neither party withdraws, then both parties agree to complete the joint projects in accordance with the terms and provisions of the agreement,” the agreement notes. “If one of the parties withdraws from this agreement, city and county each agree to pay for half of the design engineering costs for the joint projects. If the parties are contractually obligated for any costs other than design engineering costs, the withdrawing party shall pay 75% of such costs and the non-withdrawing party shall pay 25% of the costs.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
According to the agreement, the current timeline calls for design engineering, rights-of-way acquisitions and the preliminary bidding process being completed in time to accept bids for the infrastructure work by May 1, 2022.
“The joint projects construction will commence no earlier than June 1, 2022, and then only if city and county have the required funding in place,” the agreement notes. “Time is of the essence with regard to constructing the joint projects. City and county agree to communicate with each other in establishing a construction schedule that will allow the joint projects to be completed in a timely fashion no later than Nov. 30, 2023.”
SITE REZONING
In related action on Tuesday, council members also approved a request by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners and architectural design firm Jones Petrie Rafinski for a rezoning of the proposed Consolidated County Court Complex site from Residential R-1 to Commercial B-3.
“The subject property is approximately 23.69 acres, with approximately 867 feet of frontage along Reliance Road and approximately 1,844 feet of frontage along C.R. 17,” said Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city. “The property has contained a single family house surrounded by farm fields, and was annexed into the city of Goshen effective Dec. 1, 2018. Upon annexation, the zoning was R-1.
“There is existing B-3 zoning to the east and north, with commercial development, and R-1 zoning to the south, with eight single family residential properties to the south,” Yoder added of the site. “There is also one residential property on the east side of Reliance Road, zoned B-3.”
Yoder noted that all streets currently surrounding the property, and in the immediate area, are arterial streets, including Reliance Road, C.R. 17, Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 and Peddler's Village Road.
“The proposed rezoning to Commercial B-3 is for the Elkhart County court consolidation project,” Yoder said of the request. “According to the narrative submitted with the rezoning application, the proposed court building will likely be multi-story with an area of approximately 175,000 square feet.”
Ken Jones, of Jones Petrie Rafinski, confirmed the particulars of the proposed complex as part of the submitted rezoning application.
“The building will likely be multi-story and will include all features required for a modern judicial center of approximately 175,000 square feet," Jones said of the complex. "This will include secure parking areas for employees and judicial officials, as well as visitor parking up to 450 spaces. The site will include ride share and public transportation features and will provide areas for horse-drawn vehicles and charging stations for electric vehicles. The design will consider other features as well as including pedestrian bikeway connections and some outdoor spaces for the public.”
Jones noted that landscape features and lighting will further enhance the site and should meet or exceed Goshen’s standards for a B-3 land use.
The requested rezoning was approved unanimously.
