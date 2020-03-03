NAPPANEE — Residents who have aging water and sewer lines will have an opportunity for assistance after City Council members approved entering into an agreement with a national organization Monday.
The three-year agreement with the National League of Cities allows the City Council to communicate to residents a voluntary program to help with sewer and water lines.
Lee Zell, director of regional accounts for National League of Cities, gave a presentation to council members, explaining the service line program, which is available at no cost to the city and is voluntary for residents. Zell said that since the civil engineer’s report came out in 2013 giving the nation’s utility infrastructure a D+ rating, the NLC wanted to do something to help but what they were hearing from city officials was they had plans and budgets to improve infrastructure within their right of way.
He said it made them realize that while the city's portion of the lines are being updated, the remainder of the lines attached to the city’s systems and owned by private property owners were not updated.
“The transition between city and every property owner’s line is where you’ll see immediate and continuous problems occurring,” Zell said.
He told them 93 out of 100 calls that come into city offices across the nation have to deal with those parts of lines the city is not responsible for. He said they asked many of the property owners what their next step was after they were told the city couldn’t help and they often said they called their elected official seeking an exception.
“But there’s not a way to use public money for private property,” he said.
Zell told them their main goal is to educate and communicate to residents where their point of responsibility is, as many don’t realize that until a situation arises, adding the organization only communicates with residents via letter.
Zell said any resident qualifies and they can choose to participate with either water or sewer or both and they also have internal plumbing covered. He said it’s a month by month program and residents can use it for one month, six months or six years. It’s not a contract and there’s no expectation that a certain number of people will participate.
The cost to residents is $5.75 each month for water, $7.75 each month for sewer and for the internal plumbing it’s both for $9.99 a month. Once a resident signs up, the service begins 30 days later and, if they call for help, they use all local contractors.
He told the council that as they improve their system, it creates more stress on the remaining aging lines and as those lines fail, more debris inflows and infiltrates the city’s system. That ends up costing the city more money.
According to Zell, the program “benefits the city as well as the residents.”
Council member Denny Miller asked how long the rates have been at the level mentioned. He was told 11 years.
Council member Todd Nunemaker reviewed the program and questioned exclusivity and the $.50 license fee. Zell said the $.50 per product returns to the city as a revenue stream and many cities use it to offset water bill forgiveness. As far as exclusivity, it’s meant to reduce confusion, according to Zell, and at any time the city wanted to try something else they would withdraw.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber chimed in and told the council his department gets a lot of calls about sewer lines that are the resident’s responsibility. He also said there are a lot of similar programs out there that residents are always bringing to him to look over. Gerber said some of those programs didn’t cover wear and tear.
“I feel very comfortable with the product they’ve presented. I think it’s a valuable program,” Gerber said and added, “There are hardships in the city.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins said they have people “literally coming in in tears” and said they “want to provide opportunities” for residents that will help.
Zell also said there are no pre-existing condition exclusions and they’ve dealt with wooden sewer lines known as orangeburg pipe, “which is pretty much paper mache covered in tar and was used back in the Civil War" and something that Gerber said the city has a lot of. He also said if they find lead pipe, they’ll remove it.
Zell said his organization sends out letters to residents three times a year educating them about the issue and informing them of the program and said they would contact city officials before doing so.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Also present at the council meeting was Alan Tio, chief executive officer of Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp., who let city officials know what the organization is up to, including that the mission is, “We’ll be known for the problems we solve.”
He shared they just launched a talent initiative. Tio wanted city officials to know they want to partner with them. Nappanee’s city limits lies within both Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
“As part of our industrial growth is occurring on the south side I can see us engaging with KEDCO a lot more,” Jenkins said.
Nunemaker asked what they were doing about rural broadband and was told they’re putting together a consortium to assess opportunities and gaps in service.
In other business, the council was reminded that census starts April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.