GOSHEN — Goshen's clerk-treasurer wants city residents to be rest assured regarding the city's money.
"Our money is secure and we're getting higher intersted rates than ever," Richard Aguirre said Monday in the elected officials portion of the Goshen Common Council meeting.
Aguirre spoke to the council in response to concerns he has recently received regarding the recent bank failures, of Silicon Valley Bank in California and, two days later, New York based Signature Bank. He pointed out that Goshen's bank, First Source Inc., has a diverse customer base as well as 35-year record of increasing dividends.
By comparrison, SVB and Signature are more startup focused, and those failures were not reflective of structural issues in industry.
Aguirre noted that the city has a $92 million cash balance, as of last week.
"We have state protection for the funds that we have in our institutions," he added. "We're very much covered if there was any bank failure that our bank was involved in."
Earlier in the meeting, the council also unanimously approved other items at the meeting, including an interlocal agreement between the City of Goshen and the city of Nappanee for completion of a joint federal aid project, specifically electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation.
The council also approved Ordinance 5154, to amend 2023 Compensation Ordinance 5140 for Police Department, specifically related to hiring bonuses for new officers.
The council also discussed property taxes for residents, as well as a request by Interra Credit Union to advertize at the Goshen Municipal Airport.
Part of Wilden Avenue is now closed for repair and construction, and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted at the meeting that this repair work will upgrade all the utilities between Rock Run and Main Streets until August 25.
"It's a big one, but it will be a good one when it's done," Stutsman said.
In addition the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2023 Annual Action Plan is now available for public review and comment.
To learn more visit goshenindiana.org.