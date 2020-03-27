NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Plan Commission held a public hearing via video-conferencing Thursday night regarding the replat of Amish Acres.
Chris Marbach of Marbach, Brady and Weaver Inc. was present representing the auctioneers, sellers and buyers “to help them put into reality what they sold at auction,” he said.
The Amish Acres property was auctioned in 16 parcels and broken up and sold in six parcels, five of which require them to go into the subdivision process, according to Marbach. He reminded the plan commission that a couple of years ago they made a minor subdivision to the north, and about the ways the lots are broken up.
No one from the public spoke for or against the replat.
ENCROACHMENTS
In the process of surveying the property for the replat, officials discovered there were a couple of cases of encroachments into the right of way. Three or four of the buildings are just about a foot but one building is encroaching about 16 feet into the expanded 33-foot dedicated right of way. That building, the grist mill, is on blocks and could be moved if necessary.
Mayor Phil Jenkins shared a letter with the commission that he sent to Marlin Stutzman, one of the owners of the main Amish Acres facility, about the encroachments. Jenkins’ letter states city officials recognize those buildings have been there a long time — in some cases 50 years — so the city wants to be flexible and work with the buyers to resolve the issue.
Jenkins said Stutzman indicated the building may be moved within seven years, and Jenkins offered to have the city pay for half of the reasonable cost for that move as he recognized the importance of what the owners of The Barns at Nappanee are doing for the city. However, he pointed out his current term ends in 2023 and, if he should decide not to run again, he can’t commit beyond that.
City attorney Brian Hoffer said normally an encroachment is dealt with before moving forward with the replat, but, to keep things moving, city officials decided to treat those structures as non-conforming. However, if there is a need for the road to be widened at any time, the building would need to be moved at that time. The city also wants to be assured it will not be held responsible for any damages that could be caused by city equipment, etc.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Don Lehman read the four provisions city officials are attaching so they can move forward with the replat.
Those provisions include that the buildings encroaching on the city’s right of way shall be deemed as non-conforming; that if the Board of Public Works and Safety decides to extend utilities, widen the road or take other action in the sake of public safety, the buildings should be demolished or removed at the cost of the owner within five months of notification by the city; that approval of the replat does not mean that any city official, employee or board is taking responsibility if there is any damage to the non-conforming structures; and that the owner shall hold the city and any board or employee harmless for any claims caused by damage due to the encroachment.
Marbach questioned the fact that the provision states the removal or demolition would be done at the full cost of the owner when the mayor stated he would pay half.
Hoffer reiterated the letter by the mayor states his commitment to assisting but he cannot commit beyond 2023 at this point, however he is hoping the letter would help if he were not to be the mayor.
The Plan Commission approved the preliminary plat with the incorporation of those four provisions, (replacing bullet points that were on an original first draft) and made a recommendation to the city council to approve the re-plat also.
The City Council is meeting in a special meeting Tuesday. If the council approves the recommendation, it will go back to the Plan Commission for final approval after which it can be recorded.
Jenni Wysong, chief financial officer of Amish Acres and founder Dick Pletcher’s daughter, was on the video-conferencing meeting and thanked city officials for their help in moving the issue along.
“If not for all of your hard work this would have been extended another full month — we really appreciate everyone’s efforts; this is what community means,” Wysong said.
