City lowering flags to half-staff for police officer

GOSHEN — Flags will be lowered in Goshen for two days this week ahead of a funeral for a city police officer who lost his life to cancer.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman ordered flags at city offices to fly at half-staff Thursday and Friday in honor of Officer Kevin Koontz. Residents and businesses are also invited to join the city in lowering flags, a statement from the mayor’s office shows.
Koontz, 55, died Monday following four years of treatments for cancer. He served as commander of the Goshen Honor Guard and was a longtime trainer in the Goshen Police Department, according to his obituary.
“Kevin proudly served and protected our community for 29 years and came back to serve as our special police officer for another three years,” Stutsman said in the statement.
A viewing for Koontz is scheduled to be held Friday 10 a.m.–noon at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36. The funeral is set for 1 p.m. at the church where he will receive full honors, followed by burial at Violett Cemetery, the statement shows.
The police department’s front office will close Friday while staff attend the services. The Indiana State Police will also help provide substitute patrol duties in the city so officers can attend as well, the statement shows.
