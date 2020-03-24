GOSHEN — Faced with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order Monday requiring the majority of Hoosiers stay home for the next two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, city leaders have been scrambling to find how best to balance the need for public safety with supporting the local economy.
In his statewide address Monday, Holcomb ordered all Hoosiers to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
The order will be in effect from March 25 to April 7, but could be extended if the outbreak warrants it.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread,” Holcomb said. “You must be part of the solution, not the problem.”
According to Holcomb, the Stay-At-Home Order is mandatory, and applies to the entire state of Indiana. Unless someone works for an essential business or is doing an essential activity, they must stay home.
“I have been spending just a huge amount of hours late into the evenings and early mornings trying to assess and make sure we understand everything that is coming from the federal government, and from the state government, and how that not only applies to city employees, but also to the community of Goshen,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the governor’s new directive Tuesday afternoon. “I can tell you that I am at the point from everything I’ve heard from the local medical agencies in our area, to what we’re getting from Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and other areas, I think we do need to take this very seriously and do all we can to stop the spread of this virus. So, we’re consistently reviewing and looking at what’s coming in to us to know how to best pivot what we’re doing to help our community right here.”
Stutsman was quick to acknowledge that for some in the community, two weeks without work will be a definite hardship.
“I mean, we are fully aware that two weeks can be nothing to somebody, and the biggest deal in the world to another person. And the same goes for businesses,” he said. “So, there are two things that we are looking really hard at here in Goshen, which are, one, how do we get ahead of the virus, and, two, how do we sustain an economy, and how do we rebuild that economy when this is all over.
“We’re just having meeting after meeting trying to think of different scenarios and possibilities, and then taking all of those and trying to figure out possible solutions of how local government can step up to help recover from all of this, whether it’s the virus, or economic issues that are happening, etc.,” he added. “Right now, we’re really, really responding to everything coming at us daily, responding to what we need to do to keep city staff safe and healthy, keep the public safe and healthy, etc. But I could see in another few weeks, depending on how long this goes, we’ll start really putting a lot of brain power to what that recovery for the economy looks like after we get through all of this.”
Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, offered a similar sentiment.
“There are a lot of employees that are being sent home for a couple weeks, and stores that are shutting down for a couple weeks, and things like that. So, it’s going to have an impact. People are going to kind of feel that pinch," Kieffer said. "But I think, given the situation that we’re dealing with right now, I think that it’s an important move that is for the safety of everyone."
As for what he’s been hearing from local businesses in particular in recent weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, Stutsman said oftentimes there are more questions than there are available answers, though there is a real fear of what the economy will look like once all the dust has settled.
“I’ve had conversation after conversation with businesses, with residents, with community organizations over the last two to three weeks,” Stutsman said. “We don’t have all the answers, but part of working on a plan is knowing what’s happening out there. So, the way it’s looking now, it’s entirely possible some of our businesses won’t pull through this, others will, and we’ll see new businesses pop up out of this as well.
“So, we’re like everybody else in trying to make the best educated guesses about what might be coming down the road, because a lot of this is unprecedented,” he added. “We’re taking everything we know about the past, everything we’re seeing in other countries and how the spread is happening there, everything we’re seeing here, and trying to compile all that info and see what’s next, what we need to plan for and what we need to guard against.”
As for how the city’s offices will be responding to the governor’s directive, Stutsman noted that most of the city’s services are considered essential, and thus most city employees will be exempt from having to abide by the directive for the time being.
“So, we do still have a lot of employees here. But we’ve worked really hard to make sure our large groups aren’t getting together anymore, we’re slowing down on training, etc.,” he said. "We’re making those types of decisions, but if a water main breaks, we need to be there to fix it. We need to be here to make sure that everybody has clean water, and we’re taking care of the sewage, public safety, the street department. … There aren’t too many departments in the city where we can say, ‘You’re not essential, go home.’ Absolutely, if we weren’t providing the services we are, I would definitely be sending more people home.”
Looking ahead to the next two weeks, Stutsman said he’s confident a majority of the city’s non-essential businesses will choose to abide by the governor’s directive and send their employees home.
“It’s kind of too early to tell, but I would say the majority of people — and when I say the majority, that’s the people who are contacting me, or who I’ve talked to — the majority of them are appreciative of the steps that are being taken,” Stutsman said of the governor’s directive. “We all realize that there are consequences with every step that’s taken, where if you get ahead of the virus here, the economy suffers, etc. All those types of things are happening, but I think that most businesses will step up, because I think a lot of the employees are concerned, uncertain about what’s happening, and the reality is we’ve been running pretty hard in this economy, had a pretty high economy and moving fast for a long time. But that doesn’t mean that paychecks aren’t still needed. So, it’s stressful, I can tell you that much. It’s very, very stressful right now.”
Again, Kieffer agreed.
“Anytime you’re not working, that’s never a good thing. But hopefully I think as a community we can rally behind everybody, and if in two weeks we get back to production and back to things being open, I think you’ll see a lot of pent up demand and get folks back out and working and shopping and the stores opening,” Kieffer said. “So, I think everybody is following the order, or continuing on if they fit in those essential categories. The state officials, the local officials, they’re telling us that this is something we need to take seriously, and I think for the sake of everybody, we all need to take this seriously.”
In response to Holcomb’s announcement Monday of the stay-at-home directive, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners issued the following statement with regard to what is and is not considered an essential business in the county:
“The commissioners are not in a position to tell you to shut down your business. Please determine if you are an essential business based on the Governor's Executive Order. There is no form or forum to register your business as an essential business. You are best suited to determine if you are an essential business and it is recommended you keep a copy of the executive order with your section highlighted present,” the statement said. “Additionally, the intention of the Governor's Executive Order and the Commissioner's Travel Advisory (as issued on Saturday, March 21) is to advise residents to stay home. Social distancing requirements are still in place. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or elbow, not in your hands. Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.”
